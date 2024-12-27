Panama's president rules out negotiations on Panama Canal

Thursday, 26.12.2024, 10.59 pm

The President of Panama has ruled out any negotiations with US President-elect Donald Trump on the Panama Canal. "There is nothing to discuss," said President José Raúl Mulino at a media conference. "The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians. There is no way to start any conversation about this fact that has cost the country blood, sweat and tears."

On Saturday, Trump had criticized the "ridiculously high fees" that the Central American state charges for the passage of the canal between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He threatened that if Panama was not able to guarantee the "safe, efficient and reliable operation" of the waterway, the USA would "demand the complete and unconditional return of the Panama Canal". Days later, Trump wrote without any evidence that it was Chinese soldiers who were "lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal".

A container ship underway in the Panama Canal. (Archive image) sda

Panama's President Mulino emphasized that the usage fee for the canal is not set arbitrarily by him or the administration, but is levied according to a long-established "public and open procedure". There is also "no Chinese influence or involvement in anything related to the Panama Canal": "There are no Chinese soldiers on the canal, for God's sake!"

The Panama Canal, built by the USA, was opened in 1914. In 1977, the then Democratic US President Jimmy Carter and the then Panamanian military ruler Omar Torrijos signed an agreement to hand over the canal to Panama, and in 1999 the Panamanian state took control of the waterway.

The canal is of central importance for world trade. According to estimates, five percent of the world's commercial shipping traffic passes through the waterway. The canal provides cargo ships with a short route between the Atlantic and Pacific, saving them the lengthy and dangerous crossing of South America. The main users are the USA with around 74 percent of the freight transported through the canal, followed by China with 21 percent.