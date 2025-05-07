4.45 p.m.

The world is now looking to Rome: after more than twelve years, a new pope is being elected. More than 130 cardinals from all over the world entered the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican for solemn chants to determine the successor to the late Pope Francis, strictly shielded from the public. However, the door is still open. Only when the Latin call "extra omnes" ("All out") is heard must all non-participants leave the chapel. Then the 133 cardinals are among themselves.

It may take some time before the 267th pope in two millennia of church history is announced. It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. However, this is not certain. Until then, the rest of the world will have to rely on smoke signals from the chimney on the roof of the chapel. Black means: no decision yet. White: there is a new pope.