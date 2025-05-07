  1. Residential Customers
New pope to be elected Papal election postponed: Black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel

Dominik Müller

7.5.2025

A new pope will be elected in the Vatican from Wednesday. All developments in the ticker.

07.05.2025, 21:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The conclave with 135 cardinals from all over the world begins in the Sistine Chapel on May 7.
  • There is no time limit for the conclave. The cardinals are shielded from the outside world during this time.
  • As soon as two thirds of the cardinals agree on a name, the new pope is elected. The ballot papers are burned and a chemical is applied to them so that white smoke rises.
  • Film tip stream now with blue Video: "Conclave" | Secret power games in the Vatican - a new pope is elected
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 21:29

    Up to four rounds of voting on Thursday

    Tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square watched the conclave to elect the new pope from the roof of the Sistine Chapel. It took much longer than usual before the first smoke signal was given.

    The signal only came a good three hours after the doors to the chapel had closed. Until then, those waiting gave vent to their impatience with choruses of clapping. There was laughter when an airplane trailed white contrails of condensation into the sky behind the chimney.

    It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. The conclave, which is closed off from the public, continues tomorrow, Thursday. Up to four rounds of voting will then take place, two in the morning and two in the afternoon - unless there is a two-thirds majority in favor of one of the cardinals.

    There may be up to four ballots on the second day of the conclave.
    There may be up to four ballots on the second day of the conclave.
    Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa
  • 9 p.m.

    Papal election postponed: Black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel

    No new head of the Catholic Church has been elected at the conclave to elect the new Pope. Black smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel. This means that the 133 cardinals eligible to vote were unable to agree on a successor to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, with the necessary majority.

  • 7.16 pm

    People in Rome wait anxiously for smoke signals

    The calm before the storm: thousands of people wait in front of St. Peter's Square for the smoke that could rise from 7.00 pm today.

    Has a new Pope already been elected, or do we still have to be patient?

    Thousands of people in St. Peter's Square in Rome are eagerly awaiting the sign of smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.
    Thousands of people in St. Peter's Square in Rome are eagerly awaiting the sign of smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.
    Bild: samuel Walder
  • 5.45 pm

    Papal election begins: first smoke expected around 7 p.m.

    The first round of voting begins. Smoke is expected to rise from the newly installed chimney for the first time at around 7.00 pm. Practically everyone expects it to be black. It is extremely unlikely that there will be a new pope straight away. To ensure that the color is clearly visible, some chemicals are added when the ballot papers that produce the smoke are burned. Nevertheless, it is sometimes gray.

  • 4.45 p.m.

    Conclave begins

    The world is now looking to Rome: after more than twelve years, a new pope is being elected. More than 130 cardinals from all over the world entered the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican for solemn chants to determine the successor to the late Pope Francis, strictly shielded from the public. However, the door is still open. Only when the Latin call "extra omnes" ("All out") is heard must all non-participants leave the chapel. Then the 133 cardinals are among themselves.

    It may take some time before the 267th pope in two millennia of church history is announced. It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. However, this is not certain. Until then, the rest of the world will have to rely on smoke signals from the chimney on the roof of the chapel. Black means: no decision yet. White: there is a new pope.

    Cardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - Gallery
    Cardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - Gallery. Cardinal Pietro Parolin (l) celebrates the final mass of the cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica before the conclave.

    Cardinal Pietro Parolin (l) celebrates the final mass of the cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica before the conclave.

    Image: dpa

    Cardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - Gallery. The election of a new pope takes place in strict isolation from the outside world.

    The election of a new pope takes place in strict isolation from the outside world.

    Image: dpa

  • 4.11 pm

    Romans on pope election: "We are used to many foreigners"

    blue News editor Samuel Walder spoke to a local in St. Peter's Square. Find out what he thinks of the papal election and the associated hype in the video.

  • 2.08 pm

    What happens today

    The cardinals are still on their lunch break. The rest of today's program is as follows:

    15.45: Drive to the Apostolic Palace.

    16.30: Entry into the Sistine Chapel. Each cardinal must swear an oath of secrecy and promise to uphold the electoral rules.

    5.30 p.m.: The first round of voting begins.

    7 p.m.: Smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. The color depends on the outcome of the election: If a pope has already been elected, white smoke can be seen - otherwise it is black.

  • 2 p.m.

    blue News editor Samuel Walder: "Every person is checked twice"

    blue News editor Samuel Walder follows the conclave directly from the Vatican. He perceives the atmosphere in St. Peter's Square as special: "Despite the huge crowd, almost everyone is behaving very considerately." Older people are helped through the crowds and space is made for them.

    People had come from everywhere. "But most of the people I met were tourists and not explicitly there for the conclave." The many military and police officers were striking. They were constantly patrolling St. Peter's Square. "Entrances are guarded by several people at once." Every person who wants to enter the grounds is checked - twice.

    blue News editor Samuel Walder reports live from Rome.
    blue News editor Samuel Walder reports live from Rome.
    blue News
  • 12 noon

    Priest: "I don't think we will have a long conclave"

    The opening mass is over. The cardinals leave St. Peter's Basilica and return to the Santa Maria guest house for lunch at 12 noon.

    Meanwhile, numerous onlookers are gathered in St. Peter's Square. blue News talks to a priest who works at the Vatican: "The conclave is a special moment. Not only for the people who come here to the Vatican, but also for the cardinals and the entire Vatican."

    This is what it looks like in St. Peter's Square at the moment.
    This is what it looks like in St. Peter's Square at the moment.
    blue News

    According to him, the cardinals have already had plenty of time to discuss and pray in the so-called pre-conclave. That's why he says: "I don't think we'll have a long conclave. But that is my personal opinion."

  • 11.19 am

    blue News on site

    Editor Samuel Walder has traveled to the Vatican for blue News - and joins the conclave ticker with a first impression of St. Peter's Basilica.

    Samuel Walder
  • 10 a.m.

    Mass begins at the start

    Cardinals from all over the world have gathered in the Vatican for the last major mass before the election of the new Pope begins. The "Pro eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the election of the Roman Pontiff") service in St. Peter's Basilica will be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, the Italian Giovanni Battista Re.

    You can follow the mass in the livestream above.

  • 9.55 a.m.

    These are the favorites for the papal election

    The lists of possible successors to Francis have been getting longer by the day. These men are considered to have the best chances.

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election
    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. In addition to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin (70), the contenders are...

    In addition to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin (70), the contenders are...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... two other Italians: the Archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Zuppi (69),...

    ... two other Italians: the Archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Zuppi (69),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ...and the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa (60).

    ...and the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa (60).

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. The carousel of candidates also includes the Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle (67, left),...

    The carousel of candidates also includes the Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle (67, left),...

    Image: AP

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... the Frenchman Jean-Marc-Aveline (66),...

    ... the Frenchman Jean-Marc-Aveline (66),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... the Portuguese José Tolentino de Mendonça (59, center),...

    ... the Portuguese José Tolentino de Mendonça (59, center),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... the Hungarian Peter Erdö (72),...

    ... the Hungarian Peter Erdö (72),...

    Image: KEYSTONE

    The favorites in the 2025 papal election. ... and Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Hollerich (66).

    ... and Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Hollerich (66).

    Image: KEYSTONE

  • 9.50 a.m.

    Experts: Decision still this week

    If, as expected, no agreement is reached today in the first round, voting will take place twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until the matter is decided. Most Vatican experts expect this to happen this week.

    Various sizes of papal clothing hang in a room in the Sistine Chapel: The newly elected pontiff will put them on before showing himself to the public for the first time on a balcony in the Vatican.
    Various sizes of papal clothing hang in a room in the Sistine Chapel: The newly elected pontiff will put them on before showing himself to the public for the first time on a balcony in the Vatican.
    KEYSTONE

    The Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who then gave himself the papal name Francis, was elected in 2013 after a day and a half, in the fifth ballot. He led the Catholic world church until his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

  • 9.30 a.m.

    Nobody expects white smoke today

    The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon - and then, in all probability, black smoke will rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the early evening. No one expects a new pontiff to be elected immediately.

    Cardinals gather in the Vatican on May 6.
    Cardinals gather in the Vatican on May 6.
    KEYSTONE

    Only with a two-thirds majority - i.e. at least 89 votes - will the smoke be white. That could take some time. When the time comes, it will be announced from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica: Habemus Papam (We have a Pope). Then the new head of the Church is revealed to the public.

    • Show more

Two and a half weeks after the death of Pope Francis, 133 cardinals from all over the world come together in the Sistine Chapel to decide on his successor without any external contact.

The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon. A decision is not yet expected. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the pontiff - the 267th pope in two millennia of church history.

There are 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. The media and bookmakers consider the current number two in the Catholic church state, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, to be the favorite. As the highest-ranking cardinal, the 70-year-old will also preside over the conclave. There are two cardinals from Switzerland.

