Papal election postponed: Black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel

Tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square watched the conclave to elect the new pope from the roof of the Sistine Chapel. It took much longer than usual before the first smoke signal was given.

The signal only came a good three hours after the doors to the chapel had closed. Until then, those waiting gave vent to their impatience with choruses of clapping. There was laughter when an airplane trailed white contrails of condensation into the sky behind the chimney.

It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. The conclave, which is closed off from the public, continues tomorrow, Thursday. Up to four rounds of voting will then take place, two in the morning and two in the afternoon - unless there is a two-thirds majority in favor of one of the cardinals.