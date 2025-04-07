  1. Residential Customers
Rugby match delayed by 30 minutes Paraglider pilot dangles from stadium roof

Nicole Agostini

7.4.2025

Fans will have to be patient at the rugby match between Toulouse and Sale on April 6, as the game will start 30 minutes late. Find out why in the video.

07.04.2025, 23:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Champions Cup rugby match between Toulouse and Sale took place on April 6.
  • The game started half an hour late because a special event delayed the start of the match.
Show more

An unusual event delayed the kick-off of the Champions Cup rugby match between Toulouse and Sale on Sunday, April 6.

The fans at the rugby stadium in Toulouse had to be patient, as the match started 30 minutes late.

Find out the reason for the delay in the video.

