The paramedic has been arrested. KEYSTONE

A paramedic in Germany is alleged to have poisoned her work colleagues. She has now been arrested.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A trainee paramedic is alleged to have poisoned several colleagues at her rescue station in Germany. The trainee, who was 23 years old at the time of the crime, is said to have spiked her colleagues' drinks with prescription drugs while on duty, according to police and the public prosecutor's office.

Three colleagues - aged 53, 29 and 25 - are said to have suffered "considerable health problems" as a result, in one case these were even life-threatening, the investigators said.

Three cases had to be treated in hospital. The acts are said to have taken place between October 2023 and April 2024 at a rescue station in the Baden-Württemberg district of Ludwigsburg. According to the investigators, the suspect was arrested at the end of January and brought before a magistrate. She is accused of four counts of attempted murder. She is in custody.

Extensive investigations had led to the young woman, according to the authorities. A police spokeswoman did not give any further details. The criminal investigation is still ongoing. In particular, the woman's motive is still unclear.

Poison attacks in the workplace are not uncommon. In Germany, for example, a nurse in Bad Nauheim, Hesse, baked cookies for her colleagues. What sounded like a nice gesture caused dizziness and unconsciousness in her victims. According to the Giessen Regional Court, the woman had mixed sedatives and sleeping pills into the biscuits - in May 2020, she was sentenced to three years in prison for causing grievous bodily harm.