  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Because of suspected hantavirus Paratroopers make a spectacular landing on the world's most remote island

Adrian Kammer

12.5.2026

The British government sends a team of paratroopers to the most remote inhabited island in the world. A passenger from the "MV Hondius", who is believed to have contracted hantavirus, is located there.

12.05.2026, 16:17

According to the British Ministry of Defense, six paratroopers and two medics parachuted from a transport plane over the island. Several tons of medical equipment and oxygen were also delivered. Tristan da Cunha is considered the most remote permanently inhabited island in the world and can only be reached by boat.

According to the British media, the suspected case is linked to the expedition ship "MV Hondius", on which several cases of hantavirus had previously been recorded.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

According to the WHO. Hantavirus events under controlled observation

According to the WHOHantavirus events under controlled observation

Hantavirus on a cruise ship. FOPH expert:

Hantavirus on a cruise shipFOPH expert: "We are not dealing with a pandemic"

Spain. Hantavirus: First

SpainHantavirus: First "Hondius" passengers flown out - including Germans