The British government sends a team of paratroopers to the most remote inhabited island in the world. A passenger from the "MV Hondius", who is believed to have contracted hantavirus, is located there.

Adrian Kammer

According to the British Ministry of Defense, six paratroopers and two medics parachuted from a transport plane over the island. Several tons of medical equipment and oxygen were also delivered. Tristan da Cunha is considered the most remote permanently inhabited island in the world and can only be reached by boat.

According to the British media, the suspected case is linked to the expedition ship "MV Hondius", on which several cases of hantavirus had previously been recorded.

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