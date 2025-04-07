The German police are investigating after the discovery of bodies in Weitefeld. Thomas Frey/dpa

Following the discovery of three dead bodies in the German village of Weitefeld, police are investigating numerous leads about the perpetrator. But no arrests have yet been made this morning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A homicide has taken place in Weitefeld in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Three bodies have been discovered in the Westerwald. The victims were a family.

Even the day after the crime, the suspects are still on the run. Show more

One day after the discovery of three dead family members in the Westerwald, the perpetrator or perpetrators are still on the run. "The investigation is ongoing, we cannot report any arrests", said a police spokesperson early this morning. Many tips have been received, which the police are now following up.

The spokesperson would not comment on the murder weapon this morning. "For tactical investigative reasons, we cannot give any details", he said. It is also still unclear whether there is one perpetrator or several. "A presumably male person was seen at the scene, but we cannot rule out the possibility that there were other people in the background," he said.

On Sunday, police found the bodies of a 47-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager in the village of Weitefeld in Rhineland-Palatinate after receiving an emergency call in the early hours of the morning. There are many indications that the crime took place in a family environment.