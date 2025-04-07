The German police are investigating after the discovery of bodies in Weitefeld. Thomas Frey/dpa

Following the discovery of three dead bodies in the German village of Weitefeld, police are investigating numerous leads about the perpetrator. Now the first details about the suspect are becoming known.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A homicide has taken place in Weitefeld in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Three bodies have been discovered in the Westerwald. The victims were a family.

Even the day after the crime, the suspects are still on the run.

The police have now released the first details about the suspect. Show more

One day after the discovery of three dead family members in the Westerwald, the perpetrator or perpetrators are still on the run. "The investigation is ongoing, we cannot report any arrests", said a police spokesperson early this morning. A large number of tips have been received, which the police are now following up.

The first details about the suspected perpetrator are now becoming known. The police are apparently searching for "a 61-year-old man from a neighboring town", as RTL reported with reference to the police.

The public prosecutor's office has now obtained an arrest warrant for the man on suspicion of three counts of murder. The suspect is still on the run.

Male person flees the scene of the crime

"Although it can be assumed that the fleeing suspect is armed and prepared to use violence, there are no indications of any specific danger to bystanders," said the police.

The police have so far declined to comment on the murder weapon. "For tactical investigative reasons, we cannot provide any information on this," he said. It is also still unclear whether there is one perpetrator or several. "A presumably male person was seen at the scene of the crime, but we cannot rule out the possibility that there were other people in the background," he said.

On Sunday, police found the bodies of a 47-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager in the village of Weitefeld in Rhineland-Palatinate after receiving an emergency call in the early hours of the morning. There are many indications that the crime took place in a family environment.