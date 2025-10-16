After 27 years, Mirella is back in the fresh air for the first time. pomagam.pl

In Świętochłowice, Poland, a 42-year-old woman who had been locked up in her parents' house for almost three decades has been freed. The police found her by chance - emaciated, injured and completely neglected.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman was freed in Poland after 27 years of imprisonment in her parents' house.

She was malnourished, seriously injured and had not seen a doctor since her youth.

Her parents are suspected of having isolated and hidden their daughter for decades. Show more

A shocking discovery in Poland: In the town of Świętochłowice, police have freed a woman who had been locked up in her parents' nursery for 27 years. As the Polish newspaper Fakt reports, the last time Mirella, now 42, was outside in the fresh air was as a teenager - at the age of 15.

At the end of July, the police were called to the parents' apartment at night. Next to the pensioners, they came across an emaciated woman who was barely able to walk. It was Mirella - the daughter that neighbors had not heard from for almost three decades. One resident described how she "realized with horror that this was the girl from before - back then she was happy and healthy".

According to pomagam.pl, where supporters are now collecting donations for the woman, Mirella was severely malnourished and had open wounds on her legs that reached down to her bones. Her old toys were still in the room, the bed was too short and the windows were mostly closed. She had no ID or insurance - she practically didn't exist for the authorities.

Mirella is now being looked after

The parents are said to have told neighbors for years that their daughter was missing or had been taken to other relatives. No one apparently asked any further questions. Only the police operation brought the terrible secret to light.

Mirella is now receiving medical and psychological care in hospital. The Polish donation platform says that despite everything, she is "intelligent, curious and hungry for life" - after 27 years of isolation, she wants to learn to live on her own and discover the world outside her childhood bedroom.

The investigation into her parents is ongoing. According to the facts, there could be charges of deprivation of liberty and abuse. Supporters are now collecting money for an apartment, clothing and legal help. More than 12,000 francs have already been raised within a short space of time.