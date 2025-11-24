The family home. Screenshot RaiNews

A juvenile court in Italy has taken custody of three children from a couple because the family lives without electricity, water and school attendance. The decision has caused outrage across the country.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Italian juvenile court has taken three children away from a couple because they live in rural self-sufficiency without electricity, water and school attendance.

The decision sparked outrage, especially as there was no evidence of abuse.

Politicians such as Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni criticized the procedure, while the judge responsible was threatened online. Show more

The withdrawal of custody of three children has sparked heated debate in Italy. A juvenile court in L' Aquila temporarily withdrew parental responsibility from a couple from Palmoli in the province of Chieti at the weekend. The children - six-year-old twins and their eight-year-old sister - were placed in a foster family, as reported by "RaiNews".

The decision was justified by the parents' unconventional lifestyle. The family lives in a remote house without electricity, gas or water and is largely self-sufficient. The children do not attend school but are educated at home. There is no evidence of abuse.

The proceedings were triggered by a hospital stay in September 2024 after the family suffered severe mushroom poisoning. During subsequent inspections, the youth welfare office found "precarious living conditions". The house was deemed uninhabitable, the family had hardly any social contacts and no regular income.

There was also a lack of toilet facilities. The children could not "interact freely with other children". The couple's lawyer rejected the accusations and explained that the children were regularly looked after by a teacher and that the house was being renovated.

"Shameful" approach by the authorities

The parents explain that their lifestyle brings them peace and a stronger sense of connection with nature and their fellow human beings. The family travels to San Salvo on the Adriatic coast every week, where the children play in the park and meet other children.

The case has become politically explosive. Lega leader Matteo Salvini called the authorities' actions "shameful", while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced an investigation by judicial inspectors. Meanwhile, Cecilia Angrisano, the president of the juvenile court who signed the decision, was the target of furious online attacks.