A town hall in Paris has been badly damaged in a fire. The fire raged on Monday night and destroyed a historic bell tower. The fire department arrived with 60 fire engines.

Major fire in the French capital Paris on Monday night: a fire broke out in the roof of the town hall in the 12th arrondissement at around 3 am.

The fire department arrived with 60 fire engines and 150 firefighters and had the fire under control by the morning, police prefect Laurent Nuñez told RTL. No one was injured, but experts fear that the badly damaged historic bell tower of the neo-renaissance building could collapse.

Memories of Notre Dame

Watching the videos of the firefighting work brings back memories of the major fire at Notre Dame, which caused multi-million-dollar damage in April 2019.

