A Russian aircraft was parked at Munich Airport for over two years and caused enormous parking fees. Now it has finally been picked up.

A Russian aircraft belonging to Flott Aeroflot, which had been parked at Munich Airport for over two years, has now left the airport. The parking fees for the Airbus A320-200 amounted to a whole 460,000 euros, according to the newspaper "Bild".

The aircraft had originally landed from St. Petersburg on February 27, 2022, just a few days after the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Due to the subsequent airspace closures for Russian aircraft in Germany, the jet was unable to take off and remained on the ground for a total of 834 days.

The costs per day amounted to between 340 and 560 euros

The parking costs for the Aeroflot jet amounted to between 340 and 560 euros per day. The fees had already amounted to 70,000 euros in October 2022. The aircraft was last parked at a fence near Terminal 2.

Bayerischer Rundfunk has now confirmed that the aircraft left Munich Airport in mid-June. The Airbus did not belong to the Russian airline Aeroflot, but was leased from the Chinese company "CMB Financial Leasing". The company wanted to return the aircraft, which is only eight years old, in order to lease it to another company.

Before departure, the jet underwent extensive maintenance in Munich and the Federal Aviation Office had to confirm its airworthiness. The parking fees of over 460,000 euros were paid by the owners, who can quickly recoup these costs through the monthly leasing rate of around 240,000 euros for an A320. On June 10, the Airbus finally took off for the Czech Republic.

