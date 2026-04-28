ARCHIVE - European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/Archive image Keystone

In the negotiations on the next long-term EU budget, the European Parliament is taking a confrontational stance towards net contributor states such as Germany.

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The majority of MEPs in Strasbourg spoke out in favor of a Community budget that would include a further ten percent more money than proposed by the EU Commission.

Germany and countries such as the Netherlands had already rejected the Commission's draft as unacceptable. A diplomat from a net contributor country criticized: "Instead of facing up to the fiscal realities, the European Parliament is resorting to a kind of fiscal wishful thinking." Net contributor countries are countries that pay more money into the EU budget than they get back from it.

As a new source of revenue, MEPs are in favor of a levy on digital services provided by companies such as Google and Amazon. MEPs also want more funds from the multi-year budget from 2028 to be firmly committed to agriculture and the promotion of structurally weak regions in the community of states. Parliament also wants repayments of billions of euros in debt incurred for the coronavirus recovery fund to be paid back outside the EU budget rather than primarily from the EU budget - unlike the Commission.

MEPs want more money for agriculture

The EU budget is one of the most politically sensitive issues in Brussels. It is set for seven years and the budget for 2028 to 2034 is currently being negotiated. Adjusted for inflation (at 2025 prices), the European Commission is proposing around 1.76 trillion euros (1.62 trillion Swiss francs) to be used for various EU projects - such as defense procurement, agricultural policy, structural funding or the Erasmus exchange program.

The Parliament wants to invest almost 100 billion euros more for Europe's farmers and structurally weak regions and commit money more firmly than proposed by the Commission under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen. It wants to use the funds from the so-called national plans more flexibly. MEPs also want more money to be invested in Europe's competitiveness, the green transition, digitalization and defence, among other things.

Germany contributes the largest chunk

The huge pot will be financed primarily from a share of the member states' gross national income (GNI). In addition, so-called own resources contribute as a source of income that flows directly to Brussels - such as customs duties on imports from outside Europe. In addition to the levy on large digital companies, MEPs are also in favor of a levy on online gambling and a levy on capital gains from crypto assets, among other things.

Germany, the EU's largest economy and by far the biggest contributor to the budget, has already clearly rejected the European Commission's proposal. At a time when almost all member states are trying hard to save money at home, such sums are not appropriate, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized just last week.

A diplomat from a net contributor country has now said: "As long as national debt continues to rise and national budgets remain strained and under pressure, calls for an increase in the next EU budget have no credibility." Even the introduction of new own resources would not change this.

Long negotiations expected

The negotiations on the budget among the EU member states and with the EU Parliament are likely to be long and tough, with the current aim of reaching a conclusion by the end of the year. With today's vote, the Parliament's negotiating position is fixed.