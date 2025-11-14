  1. Residential Customers
At least two people injured Part of a building collapses uncontrollably - video shows shocking moment

Nicole Agostini

14.11.2025

A planned demolition turns into a moment of shock: in Russia, part of a building collapses uncontrollably - with dramatic consequences.

14.11.2025, 16:53

14.11.2025, 16:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • During the failed demolition of a ski complex in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, part of a building collapsed uncontrollably.
  • Debris hit several cars and damaged surrounding buildings. Two people were injured.
  • The incident has led to criticism of the safety of Russian construction sites.


A demolition that got completely out of control. When the "Snejkom" ski complex was to be demolished in the Russian city of Krasnogorsk, only part of the old structure collapsed.

The fragment destroyed cars and damaged neighboring buildings, as you can see in the video above. Eyewitnesses even report that the sound resembled a loud explosion. At least two people were injured. One person was buried by the debris and another passer-by was injured by the shards of a car.

