Melania Trump at Donald Trump's inauguration Melania Trump wore a hat with a cream-colored band and straight brim at her husband's inauguration, which barely allowed a glimpse of her face. Image: KEYSTONE/EPA/ANNA MONEYMAKER / POOL Matching the color of Donald Trump: the First Lady's navy blue look. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Matt Rourke The ensemble, consisting of a double-breasted coat, pencil skirt and ivory-colored blouse, was created by New York designer Adam Lippes. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Susan Walsh Many online are convinced that Melania Trump's look is reminiscent of a funeral outfit. Image: KEYSTONE/Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

US President Donald Trump's wife is approaching her second round as First Lady in a strikingly different way to the first: with a different look and an unusual part-time concept.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As First Lady, Melania Trump only appears in public sporadically and treats her role like a part-time job, commuting between New York and Florida.

In public appearances, she presents herself in an emphatically controlled and unemotional manner, paying close attention to her appearance and staged images.

Instead of interviews or political content, she focuses on visual messages about fashion and publishes highly staged photos, while limiting her content to her old "Be Best" initiative. Show more

Melania Trump sits there for several minutes without any major movement. Her hands are folded on her crossed legs. A neutral expression on her face. Then, for just a moment, she seems to drift off in thought - her gaze briefly goes blank. But the First Lady quickly catches herself, noticeably corrects her facial expressions, opens her lips slightly for a pose and looks directly into the cameras lined up in front of her again.

The wife of US President Donald Trump is an ex-model and very concerned with her own visual language. Even at this event at the US State Department in Washington, where eight women from around the world are being honored for special achievements, she seems to be focused primarily on producing flawless images.

While the 54-year-old sits on stage in a festive hall and waits for her appearance, she adjusts a strand of hair or the knot on the belt of her leopard-print outfit a few times.

When it's her turn to speak, she stoically sticks to the teleprompter. Melania Trump talks about big feelings - about the "power of love", about forgiveness and empathy, but without showing any outward emotion. When the awards are presented, she poses with each of the eight women in the same pattern: her gaze wanders from left to right along the cameras.

A smile with her mouth closed, then one with her mouth half open and finally a full smile with all her teeth. And from the front. After the photos, she quickly leaves the hall without attending the reception afterwards.

First Lady as a part-time job

It is one of the rare public appearances of the new and old First Lady. Since her husband took office in January, she has only spent a few days traveling with him in the capital, Washington, or at his side around the country. Melania Trump runs her role as a kind of part-time job. She appears in public for a few days at a time and then disappears again for several weeks.

According to her team, during this time she commutes between New York, where their son Barron is studying, and the Trump estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Shortly before her husband was sworn in, she said in a rare interview with Fox News: "If I have to be in New York, I'll be in New York. If I have to be in Palm Beach, I'll be in Palm Beach." Melania Trump makes no secret of the fact that, like her husband, she does not feel bound by the usual conventions. And that she wants to do things differently than during her husband's first term in office.

She makes herself scarce

Even back then, Melania Trump set herself apart from other first ladies, making far fewer public appearances than other presidential wives and setting little emphasis of her own in terms of content. At the time, she launched an initiative called "Be Best", which focuses on the welfare of children and young people. She intends to continue this in the coming years.

She has no other major projects planned for the time being. At the beginning of March, she took part in a round table in Congress to promote a legislative initiative. She accompanied her husband to appointments a few times. But in the second round, she is seen even less often in public than in her first years as First Lady.

The fact that she does not live in the White House all the time and only appears there every few weeks is highly unusual. However, given that Melania Trump played virtually no role in her husband's election campaign, this is not entirely surprising.

There has been speculation for years about how close or distant the Trumps are as a couple. She stands on her own two feet and is independent, she continued in the Fox News interview. "I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no. I don't always agree with what my husband says or does. And that's okay."

According to sources close to the First Lady, her team in the White House is also much smaller this time. Melania Trump chooses more carefully who she deals with. Back then, she felt betrayed by some of her staff. Today, she knows her way around everything better.

The new look

Melania Trump likes to send messages with the help of clothing and made headlines in her first years as First Lady. This time, she has adopted a completely different look: more severe, brash, modern - in stark contrast to the appearance of many other women in Trump's world, who often wear tight-fitting dresses in bright colors, long, wavy hair and lavish make-up.

In her official profile photo for the White House, Melania Trump stands at a desk in a white shirt and dark trouser suit, her hands resting on the tabletop, her gaze fixed firmly ahead.

At a gala dinner at the White House at the end of February, she appeared in a black tuxedo - more or less in a partner look with her husband. The First Lady also chose a trouser suit with a vest and tie for her solo appointment in Congress. It is almost as if she wanted to set a counterpoint to the traditional image of women that Donald Trump and many Republicans represent.

Melania Trump wore an eye-catching outfit at the presidential swearing-in ceremony: a dark blue coat with a high-necked blouse underneath and a hat with such a wide brim that her eyes were hidden from view most of the time and her husband also found it difficult to get anywhere near her cheek for a kiss. The outfit was reminiscent of a strict - and at the same time very elegant - governess.

Fashion photos instead of interviews

The First Lady has not given any interviews since her husband took office. Only a long photo series was published in the British "Hello Magazine" - a kind of fashion photo shoot with choreographed images by her own photographer: Melania Trump working in a private jet. Melania Trump getting out of a limousine. Melania Trump getting into a limousine. Melania Trump waiting on an airfield.

The First Lady does not speak herself in the text, only her photographer and her stylist, who praise Melania Trump to the skies. The fact that the First Lady is keen to control what gets out about her is also evident elsewhere. The streaming service Amazon Prime Video is currently working on a documentary about her. On board as producer: Melania Trump. Flawless images should therefore be guaranteed.