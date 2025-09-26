Party, dirt and drugs: Who will save "the German Naples"? - Gallery Cologne will elect a new mayor on Sunday. (archive picture) Image: dpa Littering was a major issue in Cologne's local election campaign. (archive image) Image: dpa Berivan Aymaz could become the first Green mayor of a German city with over a million inhabitants. Image: dpa Berivan Aymaz (Greens) and Torsten Burmester (SPD) are in the run-off for the office of Lord Mayor of Cologne. (archive picture) Image: dpa Torsten Burmester wants to become Lord Mayor of Cologne for the SPD. Image: dpa Günter Wallraff supports the Green mayoral candidate Berivan Aymaz. (archive picture) Image: dpa Carolin Kebekus is a committed Cologne resident, but finds that the city's filth is slowly getting out of hand. (archive picture) Image: dpa Wolfgang Niedecken is pleased that his home city of Cologne has not drifted to the right in the local elections. (archive picture) Image: dpa Swabian-born Harald Schmidt is relaxed in the face of Cologne's chaos. (archive picture) Image: dpa The renovation of the Cologne Opera House will cost more than the entire Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. (archive picture) Image: dpa Party, dirt and drugs: Who will save "the German Naples"? - Gallery Cologne will elect a new mayor on Sunday. (archive picture) Image: dpa Littering was a major issue in Cologne's local election campaign. (archive image) Image: dpa Berivan Aymaz could become the first Green mayor of a German city with over a million inhabitants. Image: dpa Berivan Aymaz (Greens) and Torsten Burmester (SPD) are in the run-off for the office of Lord Mayor of Cologne. (archive picture) Image: dpa Torsten Burmester wants to become Lord Mayor of Cologne for the SPD. Image: dpa Günter Wallraff supports the Green mayoral candidate Berivan Aymaz. (archive picture) Image: dpa Carolin Kebekus is a committed Cologne resident, but finds that the city's filth is slowly getting out of hand. (archive picture) Image: dpa Wolfgang Niedecken is pleased that his home city of Cologne has not drifted to the right in the local elections. (archive picture) Image: dpa Swabian-born Harald Schmidt is relaxed in the face of Cologne's chaos. (archive picture) Image: dpa The renovation of the Cologne Opera House will cost more than the entire Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The cheerful capital of Cologne with its trendy clubs and high celebrity density is under pressure. For the first time, a green politician could become mayor of a German city with over a million inhabitants.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Cologne, Green state parliament vice-president Berivan Aymaz is running in the run-off election against SPD candidate Torsten Burmester.

Aymaz would be the first Green mayor of a German metropolis with over a million inhabitants.

Cologne is struggling with traffic chaos, waste problems and an opera renovation that has become a billion-dollar scandal. Show more

Wolfgang Niedecken was reminded of Asterix on the evening of the NRW local elections: almost the entire federal state was black - except for a few red spots and two green dots, in Münster and Cologne. "My hometown as a small Gallic village - that made me happy," the Kölsch rocker tells the German Press Agency with a laugh.

Although the AfD also made gains in Cologne on 14 September, the city council still had a left-of-center majority overall. In the mayoral run-off election on Sunday (28 September), the Turkish-born Green Berivan Aymaz and the SPD's Torsten Burmester will now compete against each other.

The current vice president of the NRW state parliament would be the first Green mayor of a German metropolis with over a million inhabitants. Aymaz (53) was born in Turkey, came to Germany at the age of six and to Cologne at the age of eight. At elementary school, she was praised by her teacher for being the only one in the class to speak High German - without the Rhenish singsong, she recalls.

Robert Habeck and Günter Wallraff as supporters

Investigative journalist Günter Wallraff co-initiated an election appeal for Aymaz: "We went to Turkey together and campaigned for political prisoners there," he says. Former Green Party star Robert Habeck, who traveled to Cologne this week especially to support Aymaz, said that the Cologne election could send out a nationwide signal: "Anyone who wants to give the AfD a real dressing down must vote for Berivan!"

The renovation of the Cologne Opera House will cost more than the entire Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. (archive image) picture alliance / dpa

However, green politics also has many opponents in Cologne. Over the past ten years, the largest city in the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, with 1.1 million inhabitants, has been governed by an alliance of the Greens and the CDU, led by the independent Henriette Reker.

Reker (68) did not run again this time - her legacy is largely viewed critically: According to a Forsa survey, citizens see their Kölle, which has been sung about in countless songs, in decline. The main points of criticism are the traffic situation, the housing market and littering.

Carolin Kebekus: Sandblasting after every walk

An un-Germanic nonchalance has always been the hallmark of the old Roman city, whose famous Dionysius mosaic (in the Roman-Germanic Museum) depicts the god of madness and ecstasy.

However: "I've always been happy to explain to all my friends from abroad that Cologne is beautiful from the inside, but now it's become really extreme," says comedian and native Cologne resident Carolin Kebekus to dpa. "When I'm out and about with the baby carriage, I can't get back into the apartment after a walk without sandblasting the entire underfloor."

The city has been called the "German Naples" from time to time for years, and certainly not in reference to the beautiful location of the Italian port metropolis. Rather to the mountains of garbage. Last year, a "drug war" raged with kidnappings, scenes of torture and explosions.

At the same time, Germany's fourth-largest city is growing and has the youngest average age in NRW. Tourists and party-loving locals are flocking to the cheerful capital, whose "Bootshaus" is one of the world's top ten music clubs. However, this also increases the noise and crowds. The well-known Brüsseler Platz is a party hotspot - what is and isn't allowed there has been a matter for the courts for years.

Ford expands austerity measures in Cologne (photo news). Federico Gambarini/dpa

It is often said of the Cologne administration that it ultimately doesn't care who is mayor under it - it does what it wants anyway. She recently made national headlines with her plan to rename all playgrounds as "play and action areas". A little later, she wanted to ban all yard sales on Sundays.

Some time ago, a traffic experiment in the trendy Ehrenfeld district also caused a stir: all traffic lights were switched off and crosswalks were crossed out. Instead, a speed limit of 20 km/h was introduced, but nobody adhered to it. The result: the street became almost impossible to cross for older pedestrians.

The scandal surrounding the refurbishment of the opera house and the Schauspielhaus is a further source of excitement. "It will be more expensive than the entire Hamburg Elbphilharmonie," says sociologist Ansgar Hudde. "But with the Elbphilharmonie, everyone in Germany knows what it looks like. Almost nobody knows what the Cologne Opera House looks like - which is perhaps for the best." At least from the outside, the building from the 1950s looks, to put it mildly, brittle.

In Cologne's city center, people vote traditionally - that means green

Against this backdrop, one might have expected a larger protest vote in the elections. But voter loyalty is traditionally strong in Cologne, says Hudde, who analyzed the structures for his book "Wo wir wie wählen - Politische Muster in Deutschlands Nachbarschaften".

"In the four and a half kilometers around the city hall, i.e. in the immediate inner city, the Greens have long been the undisputed number one. Cologne's metropolitan and university character is fully reflected there, and the Greens have a loyal constituency there." In the outer districts, on the other hand, people vote as is typical for the whole of Germany.

Littering was a major issue in Cologne's local election campaign. (archive picture) Roberto Pfeil/dpa

SPD candidate Burmester (62) has secured the support of the defeated CDU candidate for the run-off against Aymaz. The native of Lower Saxony and former sports official presents himself as a sober, no-nonsense man. "Safety and cleanliness" is written on his posters. He talks a lot about housing construction and economic dynamism, which Cologne needs to regain. On a tour of Kalk - one of the city's social hotspots - he says to passers-by: "Now let's show the Greens what a rake is!"

A pot of piss does not become a mocha cup

No matter who wins on Sunday, Cologne will probably never be as clean as Düsseldorf. "You can't make a mocha cup out of a pot of piss," was once said at a stunt session.

Most people in Cologne probably don't even want to professionalize their lifestyle; they would be satisfied if only the biggest construction sites were cleaned up.

Cologne resident Harald Schmidt doesn't mind the chaos at all, as he says: "You have to look on the bright side," the Swabian-born journalist tells dpa. "A visit to Cologne Central Station saves you an adventure vacation."

Finally, a question for Wolfgang Niedecken, born in 1951 in the rubble of Cologne: was the city really cleaner in the past? The BAP singer pauses for a moment. "I wouldn't say so. Those are clichés. I remember coming back from my first trip to New York in 1974 and thinking: "My goodness, how clean it is here in Cologne!"

Everything is relative.

