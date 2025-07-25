Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York is the youngest candidate in the bunch. (archive image) Image: IMAGO/UPI Photo

The US Democrats are facing a historic turning point in 2028: after Biden's withdrawal and Harris' defeat, there is a lack of leadership - but a number of potential candidates are already forming.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following Joe Biden's withdrawal and Kamala Harris' defeat in the 2024 election, the Democratic Party is disoriented, but is already looking for new presidential candidates for 2028.

Potential candidates include Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, J. B. Pritzker, Andy Beshear, Pete Buttigieg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Kamala Harris is considered politically dead and the actual primary campaign is likely to enter the decisive phase after the 2026 midterm elections. Show more

The Democratic Party appears traumatized. The dramatic events of 2024 - the withdrawal of Joe Biden, the election debacle of Kamala Harris - have severely shaken the party. Now it stands in opposition with a damaged image and no clear leadership, while the Republicans are cutting social programs that are central to the Democrats at will.

Nevertheless, they will face the Republicans again in 2028. These are the candidates who may enter the presidential race.

Gavin Newsom: The Californian with presidential aura

Gavin Newsom is Governor of California. (archive image) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

Gavin Newsom, California's governor, has reportedly seen his political goal in the mirror since he was a child: the Oval Office. The 57-year-old with excellent connections to major Californian donors will be out of office from the end of 2026 - and ready for higher things. He has recently positioned himself as a loud opponent of Trump, complained about his power games and stands for everything that Trump's camp rejects: climate protection, liberal migration policy, progressive values. But it is precisely this image that could make him a problem case in conservative swing states - despite podcasts and attempts at rapprochement with voices close to Trump such as Steve Bannon.

Gretchen Whitmer: down-to-earth, but with a mortgage

The 53-year-old governor of Michigan has made a name for herself with clear language ("Fix the damn roads!") and pragmatic policies. Two election victories in a fiercely contested state speak in her favor. Her biggest problem: pictures showing her side by side with Donald Trump - including during a visit to the White House, where she was suddenly caught up in the president's PR show. An unwanted appearance that did not go down well with the Democratic base.

Today I’m launching Fight Like Hell PAC to support candidates who fight like hell for working people and their fundamental freedoms.



It’s time to build on our momentum and support candidates who will deliver real, meaningful change.



Join us: https://t.co/1K5E6K6TTW pic.twitter.com/6qZxqBj94a — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) June 12, 2023

Josh Shapiro: The hopeful from Pennsylvania

Josh Shapiro is supported by Barack Obama. Wikipedia

The governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, almost became Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024 - a move that many now see as a missed opportunity. Because Shapiro, 51, won his state, which Trump was able to take twice. Supported by mentor Barack Obama and nicknamed "Baruch Obama", he is regarded as talented, rhetorically strong and tech-savvy. But his family is not spared either: their house was the target of an anti-Semitic arson attack at Passover.

J. B. Pritzker: Billionaire with a fighting spirit

The 60-year-old Hyatt heir and governor of Illinois has been combative since Harris' defeat. In striking speeches, he attacks Trump head-on - often with Nazi comparisons. Despite his wealth and progressive views, he is close to business and firmly anchored in the rust belt. His wealth makes him a weighty player in the pre-election campaign.

For 100 years, Union Station has been bringing Chicago to the world and the world right back here.



Today’s Centennial Celebration is certainly about its architecture, beauty, and majesty — but most of all, it's a celebration of the most important rail hub in the US. pic.twitter.com/y8OGC024as — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 22, 2025

Andy Beshear: The anti-Trump from Kentucky

The New York Times has already reported on Andy Beshear. Andy Beshear

Andy Beshear, 47, is a political phenomenon: a three-time election winner in a deep red southern state. Described by "Vogue" as an organized, disciplined pragmatist, Beshear does not shy away from confrontation with the Republican majority. With podcasts, clear language and appearances in conservative strongholds such as South Carolina, he is subtly but resolutely positioning himself.

Pete Buttigieg: the smart bridge builder

Considered the great hope of the Democrats: Pete Buttigieg. (archive picture) Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

Buttigieg, 43, the former mayor and transport minister, continues to rely on his strength as a mediator. He regularly appears on Fox News to reach conservative voters and presents himself as down-to-earth and faith-based. The adoptive father of two is one of the few openly homosexual presidential candidates - and lives this out in public.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The combative leftist

Democratic US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the climate protest in New York. Bryan Woolston/AP/dpa

At 35, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is now officially eligible to run for president - and she's clearly thinking about it. The eloquent congresswoman from the Bronx, once known as a left-wing rebel, has blossomed into a leader within the party. Her closeness to Bernie Sanders and appearances at major rallies make her an icon of the progressive wing - and even Trump recently paid tribute to her.

And Harris?

Kamala Harris is unlikely to play a role in 2028. Her reputation has been badly damaged after her defeat. It remains to be seen who will lead the Democrats into the race. However, the primary campaign will really pick up speed after the 2026 midterm elections at the latest - and the battle for Trump's successor will begin.

Video on the topic