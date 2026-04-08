ARCHIVE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan. Photo: Altaf Qadri/AP/dpa (archive photo) Keystone

Iran continues to control shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The state broadcaster Irib referred on X to a statement by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

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According to the statement, shipping traffic is still subject to "technical restrictions and coordination with the Iranian armed forces". Ships may only sail between two Iranian islands and cross Iranian territorial waters after receiving official authorization.

The US newspaper "Wall Street Journal" quoted a crew member of one of the ships. According to the report, it was communicated by radio that permission had to be obtained from the Sepah Navy for a passage. "Any ship that tries to pass through without permission will be destroyed." The Sepah Navy is the maritime arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

US President Trump had previously stated that the condition for the "mutual ceasefire" was the "complete, immediate and safe" opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran announced that it would allow shipping traffic under restrictions

According to the ship tracking service MarineTraffic, shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is picking up again. The first signs of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz have been observed.