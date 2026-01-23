Shortly before take-off, the Air Canada plane had to abort. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

An Air Canada flight in Canada had to abort shortly before take-off - because passengers heard cries for help from the fuselage. A ground employee was trapped in the baggage compartment.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Passengers heard screams and knocking from the cargo hold shortly before take-off of an Air Canada flight.

A ground employee had been accidentally trapped in the baggage compartment, but was unharmed.

The flight was delayed by almost a day; Air Canada speaks of a "potential safety incident". Show more

Shortly before take-off of a domestic flight in Canada, it suddenly became quiet in the cabin - then loud. Passengers on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Moncton heard screaming and heavy banging from the fuselage of the plane. The take-off was immediately aborted.

As Air Canada confirmed to the specialist portal "Travel Tomorrow", a ground staff member had been locked in the baggage hold. The cargo hold doors were "inadvertently closed while a crew member was still in the hold", the airline said.

The incident occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport on December 13, 2025, but has only now become public knowledge. The Airbus was already on its way to the runway when the noise from the fuselage was reported. The captain immediately stopped taxiing and returned to the gate.

Crew member remained unharmed

There, the trapped employee was quickly freed. According to the pilot's announcement, the person was "safe and well". Air Canada also said later that there were no injuries.

The flight in question was operated with an Airbus A319. Although cargo holds on modern aircraft are partially heated and pressure-regulated, they are not designed for people. Without an oxygen supply and at low temperatures, it can quickly become life-threatening.

More trouble for passengers

The incident had noticeable consequences for passengers. Due to the delay, the crew reached their maximum working hours and the flight had to be canceled. Another attempt to take off late in the evening also failed due to a technical problem. The plane did not take off until the next morning - almost a day after the original date.

The captain explained to the passengers that he had never experienced a comparable incident in his career. Although such incidents are considered rare in aviation, they cannot be completely ruled out. The processes on the ground are complex, and time pressure and human error play a role.

Air Canada explained that it had reviewed its internal safety processes and tightened up its procedures for ground staff. "Even without injuries, this is a potential safety incident," the airline said.