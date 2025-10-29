The Great Barrier Reef in Australia. (archive picture) dpa

An 80-year-old passenger on the "Coral Adventurer" was left behind during a shore excursion on Lizard Island in the Great Barrier Reef and died. The ship set sail without realizing she was missing.

A female cruise passenger was accidentally left behind on an island in Australia's Great Barrier Reef and died. As Australia's ABC News reports, the 80-year-old passenger of the "Coral Adventurer" had taken part in a group hike on Lizard Island organized by the cruise operator.

On the way, she had told the group that she could not go any further, but would return to the ship herself later. The fact that she was unable to do so initially went unnoticed on the ship - and it set sail.

According to the report, it was noticed hours later that the woman was missing on board. The ship turned back and she was reported missing. Authorities launched a search on Saturday evening and continued into the night. She was found dead on Sunday. The police called the woman's death "sudden and unsuspicious", but ABC did not provide any further details on the cause of death.