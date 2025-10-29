  1. Residential Customers
Accidentally left behind Passenger dies after shore excursion in the Great Barrier Reef

dpa

29.10.2025 - 14:04

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia. (archive picture)
The Great Barrier Reef in Australia. (archive picture)
dpa

An 80-year-old passenger on the "Coral Adventurer" was left behind during a shore excursion on Lizard Island in the Great Barrier Reef and died. The ship set sail without realizing she was missing.

DPA

29.10.2025, 14:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An 80-year-old female cruise passenger was accidentally left behind after an island excursion on the Great Barrier Reef.
  • The ship set sail without realizing she was missing. Hours later, she was found dead.
  • The police say her death was sudden and not suspicious.
Show more

After an island excursion, an elderly passenger fails to return to the ship. But because no one notices at first, the ship sets sail - with tragic consequences.

A female cruise passenger was accidentally left behind on an island in Australia's Great Barrier Reef and died. As Australia's ABC News reports, the 80-year-old passenger of the "Coral Adventurer" had taken part in a group hike on Lizard Island organized by the cruise operator.

On the way, she had told the group that she could not go any further, but would return to the ship herself later. The fact that she was unable to do so initially went unnoticed on the ship - and it set sail.

According to the report, it was noticed hours later that the woman was missing on board. The ship turned back and she was reported missing. Authorities launched a search on Saturday evening and continued into the night. She was found dead on Sunday. The police called the woman's death "sudden and unsuspicious", but ABC did not provide any further details on the cause of death.

