British Airways is investigating the incident after cannabis gummy bears were distributed to the crew. Symbolbild: Keystone

After a long-haul flight, three British Airways crew members ended up in hospital instead of a hotel bed. The reason was cannabis gummy bears from a passenger.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three British Airways flight attendants had to go to hospital after a flight from London to Los Angeles.

They had eaten a passenger's gummy bears without knowing that they contained cannabis.

British Airways launched an investigation. Show more

A harmless snack has consequences for three British Airways flight attendants: They had to go to hospital after a flight from London to Los Angeles after unknowingly eating cannabis gummy bears that a passenger had previously given out as a gift.

The sweets are said to have contained up to 300 milligrams of THC - the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. According to the British media, those affected reported "out-of-body experiences" and felt panicked and completely out of control. The sweets were only eaten after landing - in the crew bus on the way to the hotel.

At the hotel, the condition of three crew members deteriorated significantly and they were taken to hospital. They have since recovered. The airline provided a replacement crew for the return flight - the affected employees flew back days later as passengers.

It is still unclear whether legal action will be taken against the passenger who is alleged to have distributed the cannabis gummy bears. British Airways has launched an investigation.

Video from the department