The Swiss plane had to turn around after take-off. KEYSTONE

A passenger on a Swiss flight from Newark to Zurich sexually assaulted a flight attendant and then tried to enter the cockpit. The man has now been sentenced to ten months in prison.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger attacked a flight attendant on a Swiss flight from Newark to Zurich and then tried to enter the cockpit.

The crew was able to overpower the man and the plane returned to Newark.

A US court has now sentenced the Belgian to ten months in prison and a compensation payment of around 73,000 dollars. Show more

Shortly after the take-off of a Swiss flight from Newark to Zurich in March 2024, a passenger got out of control. According to a report by the FBI, the Belgian passenger ignored the seat belt signs, which were still switched on, and stood up during the climb.

According to the indictment, the man approached a flight attendant directly, grabbed her breasts with both hands, shook her and shouted at her.

The flight attendant was able to free herself. But the situation escalated further.

According to the investigators, the man immediately ran to the front of the cockpit and tried to kick in the armored cockpit door. He is said to have repeatedly punched and kicked the door.

Crew prevents worse

A second flight attendant stood in the way of the attacker. According to court documents, he was punched and kicked several times in the face and stomach.

It was only with the help of other crew members that the man was overpowered. During the scuffle, the man allegedly tried to bite crew members and threatened to kill them.

The pilots then declared an emergency and returned to Newark. The attacker was arrested by the authorities after landing. The injured flight attendant had to be treated in hospital.

Court pronounces prison sentence

Following an FBI investigation, the man was initially charged with obstructing the work of flight crews. He later pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant as part of a plea agreement.

A court has now sentenced the Belgian to ten months in prison. In addition, he must pay around 73,000 dollars in damages and will be on probation for a year after his release.

US attorney warns

US Attorney Robert Frazer spoke of a serious threat to aviation safety.

"The defendant's actions threatened the safety of the passengers, the crew and the entire flight," Frazer said after the verdict was announced.

Violence against flight personnel and attempts to endanger the safety of an aircraft would not be tolerated and would have serious consequences.