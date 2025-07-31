Guests thrown through cabinPassenger jet forced to make an emergency landing due to extreme turbulence - 25 injured
A Delta Airlines Airbus A330 on its way from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam had to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis. The reason was massive turbulence in which 25 passengers were injured - some of them seriously.
There were dramatic scenes on board a Delta Airbus A330 on a transatlantic flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam on Wednesday. Around two and a half hours after take-off, the aircraft encountered severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis.
According to several US media reports, 25 passengers were injured - mainly people who were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the turbulence. According to eyewitnesses, some were literally thrown through the cabin, and service trolleys also flew through the aisle.
According to the airline Delta, the aircraft remained structurally intact and was able to land safely. Medical personnel were already waiting at the airport to treat the injured. The emergency doctors needed around 45 minutes to remove the victims from the aircraft.
Flight data on Flightradar24 shows that the aircraft lost a lot of altitude at cruising altitude within a few minutes - apparently caused by a so-called air pocket.
A total of 273 passengers and 13 crew members were on board. Delta confirmed the incident on its website. Flight DL57 had taken off at 16:30 local time. The US aviation authorities are now investigating the incident.