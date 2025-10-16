At Toronto Pearson Airport, an Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX touched the wingtips of two parked airplanes while parking - apparently because the distance on the apron was misjudged.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Air Canada 737 MAX jet touched the wingtips of two airplanes while docking at Toronto Pearson, the gap was too small.

According to the trade media, a MAX 8 was pushed into a parked Airbus A321 while towing; Air Canada refers to ongoing investigations.

Just a few days earlier, two Delta regional jets collided in New York-LaGuardia; a flight attendant was injured. Show more

A video is circulating on social networks showing an Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX being guided between two parked jets. There was not enough space and the wingtips touched both aircraft. Several media outlets picked up the clip and reported on the incident at Toronto Pearson Airport.

According to consistent reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, October eleventh. A 737 MAX 8 was pushed into a parked Airbus A321 during the towing process. Information on damage or any closures was not initially available in full. Air Canada said it was not commenting in detail at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The incident in Toronto follows a collision between two CRJ-900s operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The jets were traveling at low speed when they collided. One flight attendant was injured. Investigators from the relevant authorities are analyzing the data recordings. Such incidents are rare, but they regularly raise questions about apron procedures, the training of ground controllers and the use of ground radar.