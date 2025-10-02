Two Delta planes collided on the tarmac at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday evening. One wing crashed into the cockpit window of the other aircraft - a flight attendant was injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Delta regional jets collided while taxiing on the taxiway.

A flight attendant injured her knee and one person was taken to hospital.

Airport operations continued as normal despite the incident. Show more

An incident occurred at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday evening: Two Delta regional jets collided while taxiing on the taxiway. According to the airline, the two CRJ-900 aircraft operated by Delta partner Endeavor Air collided at low speed.

One aircraft had just arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina, when the plane, which was due to take off for Roanoke, Virginia, hit the front of the other jet's cockpit with its right wing.

According to the Port Authority, which operates the airport, a flight attendant was injured in the knee. One person had to be taken to hospital. All other passengers were uninjured. The 85 passengers on both flights were taken to the terminal by bus and given hotel accommodation and food.

Serious incidents again and again

"The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," explained Delta in a statement. The incident will be investigated together with the authorities.

The incident had no impact on other operations at the airport. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially declined to comment on the details - it is unclear when a statement will be issued due to the ongoing shutdown.

Dangerous situations have repeatedly occurred in the USA in recent months. The most serious incident occurred in January when a plane with more than 60 passengers on board collided with a helicopter. In February, a Boeing 767 almost crashed into a private jet at Chicago Airport.