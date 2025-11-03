A KLM aircraft tried in vain to reach the tower in Paramaribo, Suriname, on approach. Symbolbild: Imago

A KLM flight was unable to land in Suriname because the control tower was unmanned. Replacement personnel had to be flown in first.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A KLM flight from Amsterdam to Paramaribo had to go into a holding pattern due to a lack of communication with the control tower.

Due to a massive staff shortage in air traffic control in Suriname, the control tower was unmanned.

The plane finally landed at its destination around three hours late. Show more

An unusual incident occurred on October 22 when a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Paramaribo was unable to land in Suriname as planned. The Boeing 777-300 ER, which was already descending, had to go into a holding pattern because no one was available in the control tower, as the specialist portal "Aerotelegraph" reports.

After around 25 minutes, the cockpit crew decided to divert the flight to nearby Cayenne in French Guiana, where the plane landed safely.

The reason for the detour was a massive shortage of air traffic control personnel in Suriname. The Dutch Ministry of Transport confirmed that a number of air traffic controllers had called in sick at short notice, which brought flight operations to a standstill.

To deal with the situation, 13 air traffic controllers in training and replacement personnel were flown in, some by helicopter.

Once the control tower was manned again, the Boeing 777 was able to continue its flight to Paramaribo and landed with a delay of just under three hours.