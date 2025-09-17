A Spirit Airbus had to be instructed several times by air traffic controllers to change course over Long Island. US President Donald Trump was on board Air Force One on his way to the UK.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Spirit aircraft came unusually close to Air Force One over Long Island on Tuesday.

Air traffic controllers forcefully instructed the pilots to change course several times.

The US Federal Aviation Administration emphasizes that there was no immediate danger. Show more

A serious incident occurred over the New York metropolitan area on Tuesday. As reported by CBS News, air traffic controllers had to ask the crew of Spirit Airlines Flight 1300 to change course several times. The Airbus A321 was en route from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, while at the same time Air Force One was taking off for the UK with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on board.

"Spirit 1300, turn right 20 degrees immediately," a controller ordered, according to recordings from liveatc.net.

The request was repeated several times before the pilots responded. "Pay attention. Get off the iPad", the controller added, audibly annoyed, "Pay attention and put the iPad away".

Not a dangerous approach

According to the Flightradar24 platform, the two aircraft came within about eleven miles (almost 18 kilometers) of each other on converging courses.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) clarified that there had never been a dangerous approach, but that the distance had been less than usual.

Spirit Airlines emphasized in a statement that the crew followed the tower's instructions at all times and subsequently landed safely in Boston. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.