A plane with 62 people on board has crashed in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. No passengers survived the crash in Vinhedo, as the local city administration told the German Press Agency on Friday. According to the airline VoePass, 58 passengers and four crew members were on board the plane.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked those present at an event in the south of the country to observe a minute's silence. "Very sad news. All my condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Lula said on the X platform.
Plane crashes into residential area
The news portal "G1" reported, citing authorities in Vinhedo, that the plane crashed in a residential area near a house where residents were staying. However, no one on the ground was injured.
A local resident who took a video of the burning plane on a property said on the UOL television station: "I have never heard such a loud bang in my life."
The fire department said it was on the scene with rescue teams. Hospitals in Vinhedo were on special standby. In addition to the fire department, civil defense and the police were also deployed, reported "G1".
Pictures and videos on social media showed an aircraft spinning and falling from the sky. Dense smoke then rose.
The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said: "My solidarity goes out to all the victims and those affected by this tragedy." He promised to provide all necessary support.
Cause of the crash still to be determined
Nothing can yet be said about the cause of the crash, the airline VoePass announced in an initial Instagram post about the accident.
According to media reports, the plane was traveling from the city of Cascavel in the state of Paraná towards Guarulhos in São Paulo. São Paulo-Guarulhos Airport is the largest airport in Brazil.