Police officers are on duty on the road leading to the gated community where a plane crashed. Bild: Andre Penner/AP

A plane crashes in the city of Vinhedo on its way to São Paulo. According to the city authorities, none of the 58 passengers and four crew members survived.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger plane has crashed in Brazil.

58 passengers and four crew members were killed.

The plane was on its way to São Paulo.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. Show more

A plane with 62 people on board has crashed in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. No passengers survived the crash in Vinhedo, as the local city administration told the German Press Agency on Friday. According to the airline VoePass, 58 passengers and four crew members were on board the plane.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked those present at an event in the south of the country to observe a minute's silence. "Very sad news. All my condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Lula said on the X platform.

Plane crashes into residential area

The news portal "G1" reported, citing authorities in Vinhedo, that the plane crashed in a residential area near a house where residents were staying. However, no one on the ground was injured.

A local resident who took a video of the burning plane on a property said on the UOL television station: "I have never heard such a loud bang in my life."

The fire department said it was on the scene with rescue teams. Hospitals in Vinhedo were on special standby. In addition to the fire department, civil defense and the police were also deployed, reported "G1".

Pictures and videos on social media showed an aircraft spinning and falling from the sky. Dense smoke then rose.

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said: "My solidarity goes out to all the victims and those affected by this tragedy." He promised to provide all necessary support.

Cause of the crash still to be determined

Nothing can yet be said about the cause of the crash, the airline VoePass announced in an initial Instagram post about the accident.

According to media reports, the plane was traveling from the city of Cascavel in the state of Paraná towards Guarulhos in São Paulo. São Paulo-Guarulhos Airport is the largest airport in Brazil.

dpa