Videos on social media show the dramatic moment an Air India Express plane made a hard landing in Phuket on Wednesday. Despite the crash landing, none of the 140 passengers were injured.

Nicole Agostini

There was a crash landing at Phuket International Airport at 11:24am on Wednesday. Both front wheels of an Air India Express plane coming from Hyderabad, India, broke off during the landing.

Several videos from social media show the plane landing hard, bouncing once and skidding on until it finally comes to a halt.

There were 140 passengers on board, including seven crew members. Everyone was evacuated and there were no injuries.

Due to the incident, the only runway in Phuket could not be approached. As a result, 20 aircraft had to be diverted.

You can see the shocking moment of the landing in the video.

