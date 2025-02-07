The Bering Air Cessna has disappeared. Wikimedia Commons

A small aircraft with ten people on board has disappeared without a trace in Alaska. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan lost contact over Norton Sound. Poor weather conditions are making the search more difficult.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Cessna carrying ten people disappeared on the way to Nome.

Bad weather is hampering air and ground operations by rescue teams. Show more

A plane with ten people on board is missing in Alaska. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, operated by Bering Air, was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when it lost contact over Norton Sound on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue teams are working hard to find the plane. While ground teams are launching from Nome and White Mountain, air operations are severely limited due to snowfall, high winds and poor visibility. The US Coast Guard and the Air Force are using special aircraft to search for the plane even in adverse conditions.

Relatives wait in crisis center

"The exact location of the plane is unknown. We are using all means at our disposal to find it," the fire department announced.

According to FlightRadar24, the Cessna was last spotted at 3.16pm local time about 12 miles off the coast before its signal disappeared.

The Norton Sound Health Corporation is preparing for possible emergencies. Family members are currently waiting for news at a crisis center set up at Norton Sound Regional Hospital.

Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska expressed his condolences: "Our thoughts are with the passengers, their families and the rescue teams."