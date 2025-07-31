The incident occurred at Austrian. Marcus Brandt/dpa

A passenger threatened the crew of an Austrian Airlines flight after landing at Vienna Airport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a spokeswoman for the Lufthansa subsidiary, the man suddenly became aggressive on Wednesday morning and shouted at the flight attendants. There had also been scuffles. One flight attendant was slightly injured.

In the end, the man pushed past the crew and opened the front door of the aircraft, which was already in the parking position. This activated the emergency slide, which the man used to exit the aircraft.

The police arrested the man immediately afterwards, according to the authorities. He was a 56-year-old Austrian who had been taken to a regional hospital due to obvious psychological problems, a police spokesman said. The passenger is being investigated for endangering the safety of air traffic, making dangerous threats and causing bodily harm.

The passengers on the flight from London were not in danger at any time, it said. They had left the aircraft in the normal way.