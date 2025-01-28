Due to a malfunction, an Air India plane was unable to take off from Mumbai to Dubai on January 25, 2025. The passengers were stuck on the plane for five hours without air conditioning. Then chaos broke out.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Air India plane cannot take off from Mumbai airport in India to Dubai on January 25, 2025. There is a disruption.

The passengers are stuck on the plane.

After a short time, the situation escalates because the plane's air conditioning is not working.

The passengers have to wait for five hours. Show more

Chaos breaks out when the plane from Mumbai to Dubai is unable to take off on time on January 25, 2025. It is a malfunction that causes the delay. The passengers are stuck on the plane.

But the problem is that the air conditioning is not working and the passengers have to wait five hours without it. They get scared and are angry with the crew.

One of the passengers films the situation and the video goes viral.

More videos from the department