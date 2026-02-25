A storm with meters of snow paralyzes the US metropolis of New York. Videos show chaotic scenes in the middle of Manhattan. Traffic comes to a standstill and police officers are attacked with snowballs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the USA, a severe winter storm has paralyzed the metropolis of New York.

Power outages, driving bans, flight cancellations, closed schools and restricted public transport caused massive disruption.

Several police officers were injured in an escalated snowball fight in Washington Square Park and some were taken to hospital. Show more

New York drowns in snow: A severe winter storm has hit the east coast of the USA and largely brought the metropolis to a standstill. Up to 80 centimetres of fresh snow, icy winds and temperatures well below freezing are causing a state of emergency.

Thousands of households are still struggling with power cuts in some cases. The authorities imposed a driving ban in parts of the city to keep the roads clear for emergency services. Airports reported numerous flight cancellations and public transport was severely restricted or completely suspended. Schools and public facilities remained closed.

Snowball fight degenerates

It was a chaotic scene on the roads: snow clearing vehicles struggled through the white masses, and in many places cars were literally buried in snow. Pictures show vehicles buried meters deep.

In addition, an organized snowball fight broke out in Washington Square Park. Videos show how several police officers came under fire. Some were hit in the face and, according to the authorities, were even taken to hospital. Nothing more is known about the injuries.

