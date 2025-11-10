Democratic politicians and the grassroots are reacting with some horror to the latest events in the US Senate: Because several Democrats have fallen over, the party is handing over its biggest political trump card - at a time when the opposition was feeling hopeful.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The shutdown should soon be over because eight politicians from the Democrats' faction in the Senate have switched sides.

What the Democrats are now getting in return.

Things were actually going quite well: that's why the timing is surprising.

These are the consequences according to Bernie Sanders.

At the top and at the base of the Democrats, criticism of their own party is raining down. Show more

The shutdown lasts 40 days - and then the resistance of the Democratic faction in the Senate suddenly collapses. Eight of them switch camps. Together with the Republicans, who themselves have one dissenter, they vote in favor of debating the federal budget: The motion passes by 60 votes to 40.

This restarts the bureaucratic machinery that had come to a standstill: the senators discuss the funding bill submitted to them by the House of Representatives. A bridging resolution is then to set the federal budget initially until January 31.

In return, the Democrats have been promised a future vote on support services. Although , according to MSNBC, this offer is not even new and has been on the table for weeks, this compromise was enough to change the minds of eight senators.

The Democrats who voted with the Republicans in the Senate: John Fetterman (Pennsylvania)

Dick Durbin (Illinois)

Tim Kaine (Virginia)

Jackie Rosen (Nevada)

Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada)

Maggie Hassa (New Hampshire)

Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire)

Angus King (Maine, an independent who caucuses) Show more

Sanders angrily: "Does anyone think this is funny?"

The independent senator from Vermont described the far-reaching consequences of this process in drastic terms in his speech before the surprising vote last Sunday evening.

"Everyone knows that the American healthcare system is broken," Bernie Sanders begins. "It works badly, it's cruel, it's by far the most expensive healthcare system in the world." And it doesn't even include all citizens. "We are unique in this respect."

But now the Senate is preparing to make an "appalling situation even worse", warns the 84-year-old. "If this vote passes, the health insurance premiums of over 20 million Americans will at least double." For some groups, it would even be three or four times as much.

Furthermore, 15 million people in the USA would lose access to the healthcare system altogether: This would affect low-income and the working class. Sanders says that studies show that 50,000 avoidable deaths would be the result - every year.

Sanders is furious: "Does anyone think this is funny? Is this something to laugh about? Something to let slide? I don't." The offer that the senators could later introduce a bill themselves to vote on aid is "meaningless": Donald Trump would "certainly" not sign it - even if it passed.

Why?

It is astonishing that the eight Democrats decided this way. Not only because they get little in return. Their party actually thought it was back on the winning track for a long time, after the voters had achieved very good results in recent votes.

In addition, polls show that the majority blame the Republicans for the shutdown, who govern the House of Representatives and the Senate as well as providing the president. Due to these circumstances, Democrats can hardly exert any political influence at the moment - approval of the budget is their only wild card.

These selfish Dems who flipped pretty much just undermined every argument the party has been making over the course of this shutdown.



Dems finally won BIG on messaging and they’ve undone it in a day. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 10, 2025

This is now being gambled away - although Trump himself has justified the recent successes of the Democrats in New Jersey, Virginia and New York with the shutdown - and with the fact that he himself was not on the ballot.

Criticism of the party leadership

Among their party colleagues, the eight senators have triggered a reaction. "Pathetic. This is not a deal. It's a capitulation," California Governor Gavin Newsom let it be known. "Don't get on your knees!" "It's not a deal -- it's an empty promise," complains JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois.

Dems have spent the past two months saying they're fighting to address the crisis of spiking healthcare costs and now they're caving for a deal that does nothing to address healthcare costs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/qgyhVw3uj1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee does not normally comment on the politics of the day. Ken Martin nevertheless shares: "I am proud of the majority of Democrats in the Senate who opposed this vote."

There is also criticism of the party leadership: "Senator [Chuck] Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced," writes Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California. "If you can't lead the fight to stop premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what are you going to fight for?"

Crude comments on social media

There is also rumbling among the Democrats' base, the right-wing portal "Breitbart" notes, citing social media posts. Here are more online comments.

The mood? People are angry.

Wait, you mean the Democrats are shooting themselves in the face again?? No way! — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) November 9, 2025

no one has ever been better than chuck schumer at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory — shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) 9. November 2025 um 23:46

This shit is why people don’t trust the Democratic Party. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) November 10, 2025

Chuck Schumer makes Neville Chamberlain look like Mike fucking Tyson — Truth Social(ist) (@twitterrefugeeog.bsky.social) 9. November 2025 um 20:56

Absolutely pathetic. I cannot believe we caved to this wannabe dictator and his goons. Thanks to the Democrats who voted no. We’ll remember who bent the knee. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 10, 2025

If the only deal on the table is a shit sandwich, it's better to skip the damn meal. https://t.co/Tc0qk5ussO — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 10, 2025