"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza," said Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) during a joint appearance with Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. KEYSTONE

Donald Trump has a plan to end the war in Gaza. Hamas is to be disarmed, but can hope for amnesty. The US President wants to control a transitional government as head of a "peace council".

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel accepts a 20-point plan from US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza war with the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas.

The plan provides for the swift release of the remaining hostages held by the Islamist Hamas - in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners - as well as the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip.

It is currently unclear whether Hamas will agree to this. According to its own statements, the terrorist organization has not yet received the plan. Show more

"Today is a historic day for peace": US President Donald Trump is optimistic that the war in Gaza will soon be over. At a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, Trump presented a new plan for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and the future administration of the Palestinian territory.

An agreement is "more than very close", Trump said at a joint press conference with Netanyahu, who has accepted his peace plan. However, the agreement of the radical Islamic Hamas is still pending.

The document published by the White House states, among other things: If both sides were to agree to this proposal, the war would end immediately. It initially remained unclear how far the concrete negotiations had progressed. It also states, among other things, that all hostages should be released. The Israeli armed forces should withdraw to an agreed line, although this was not initially defined more precisely.

Members of the Islamist Hamas who committed themselves to peaceful coexistence and to handing in their weapons would be granted amnesty. The Gaza Strip is to be a terror-free zone that poses no threat to its neighbors.

The plan does not stipulate that the people living there must leave the Gaza Strip. If both sides accept the plan, the remaining hostages are to be released by Hamas within 72 hours.

"Peace Council" under the chairmanship of Donald Trump

The Gaza Strip is to be administered by a transitional government of a technocratic Palestinian committee. International experts are to sit on the committee alongside Palestinians. A "peace council" is to be installed as a supervisory body.

President Donald Trump declared that he wanted to chair this council himself. Although he has "a lot to do", it is important that he takes on this role at the request of Arab and Israeli leaders, said Trump.

The Republican went on to explain that the council should also include other top politicians "and very respected" personalities. He named former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as a possible candidate - and described him as a "very good man". The name Blair had already been circulating in media reports.

Netanyahu agrees and threatens Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu said that he agreed to the 20-point plan because it would also achieve Israel's war aims and Hamas would no longer pose a threat. He was prepared to end the campaign against Hamas if necessary.

"It can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way," said Netanyahu. "But it will be done." If Hamas does not agree to the plan, Israel's government has all of Washington's support to take action against the militant Islamist Palestinian organization, Trump emphasized.

Trump dreams of "miracle cities" on the Gaza coast

Once the war is over, Trump wants to build "modern miracle cities" in the destroyed Gaza Strip to strengthen the coastal region. A plan for economic development and reconstruction is to be drawn up.

Numerous international groups have already drawn up investment proposals and development ideas. With the initiative that bears his name, Trump says he wants to provide security and create jobs in the region.

This idea from Trump is not new. In the past, he had already entertained the idea of developing the Gaza Strip as a glossy real estate project: as the "Riviera of the Middle East". Part of Trump's plan was to take control of the area and resettle the Palestinian population in third countries.