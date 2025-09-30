ARCHIVE - People walk along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP/dpa Keystone

US President Donald Trump has praised the presentation of his own peace plan to end the Gaza war.

It was a great day, "perhaps one of the greatest days in civilization", said Trump in Washington, where he had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As he has often done, the Republican raised hopes for an end to the conflict in which the USA is mediating. But there are sticking points in the plan.

One side is missing

While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stood next to Trump in the White House and announced that he supported the Americans' plans, one side was missing. But everything depends on it. According to circles, the Islamist Hamas has now received the proposal from mediators and wants to examine it.

The question is whether the time has actually come for them to release the hostages. The terrorist organization has repeatedly and relentlessly used the abductees for its own interests - and as its most important means of exerting pressure, which it would relinquish.

Hamas is still holding 48 hostages in the Gaza Strip, including German citizens. According to Israeli information, 20 of those kidnapped are still alive. On October 7, 2023, around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. The massacre by Hamas and other terrorist groups triggered the Gaza war at the time.

Would neighboring countries accept Hamas members at all?

The peace plan stipulates that after the release of the hostages, Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and give up their weapons will be granted amnesty. If they wish to leave the Gaza Strip, they will be given safe access to host countries, according to the plan. The question is: Is this even realistic?

Hamas does have connections in other countries. It has had an office in Qatar for many years, for example, and the Gulf state plays an important mediating role in the Gaza war. However, the Hamas base has also brought the country a lot of criticism and has become a burden and a danger. Qatar's emir was faced with the question of whether he wanted to continue to host Hamas or ask them to leave the country.

Turkey is also home to Hamas officials. However, Israel's attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar weeks ago is likely to have alarmed the country - whether attacks would theoretically also be possible in Ankara or Istanbul and whether the country wants to continue hosting senior Hamas members.

Imbalance - advantage for Trump?

It is striking that one person features prominently in the paper: Donald Trump. He is not only to play a leading role in controlling the transitional government. There is also to be another Trump economic development plan for the reconstruction and revitalization of the Gaza Strip. There is talk of "many well thought-out investment proposals and exciting development ideas" submitted by investors.

Trump, himself once primarily a real estate mogul, had previously floated the idea of taking control of the territory and relocating the Palestinian population to third countries in order to turn Gaza into a "Middle Eastern Riviera". The proposal sparked fierce criticism both internationally and in the USA. The question is what exactly Trump has in mind instead and whether it could possibly be a solution that benefits one country in particular economically: America.

Where is the land line to which Israel would retreat?

That remains unclear. There is only talk of an "agreed" line to which the Israeli soldiers are to withdraw in order to prepare for the release of the hostages. The front lines are to be frozen until a withdrawal can take place.

Ground troops - but which ones?

Trump and Netanyahu spoke at the White House.

According to the plan, the USA wants to set up a temporary stabilization force with Arab and international partners, which is to be stationed in the Gaza Strip. It is to train police forces, for example, so that internal security can be established. The question is who would participate in this force. It remains unclear in the wording whether the USA would also play an active role - i.e. with its own ground troops. During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to keep the US military out of international conflicts. He would have an explanation problem.

How has Hamas reacted to earlier demands to disarm?

According to the US plan, there should also be a "process of demilitarization of the Gaza Strip under the supervision of independent observers". This point is likely to meet with resistance from Hamas. In response to similar demands during negotiations on a Gaza deal, the Islamists have repeatedly emphasized that they firmly reject laying down their weapons as long as there is no independent Palestinian state.

Who can see themselves as the winner?

The terrorist organization Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which is allied with Hamas, criticized the move as an "American-Israeli" agreement that fully reflects Israel's position. "With this, Israel is trying to enforce through the USA what it could not achieve through war," said PIJ leader Sijad al-Nachala in a statement. The PIJ was also involved in the massacre and hostage-taking in Israel on October 7, 2023. The plan is "a recipe for the continuation of aggression against the Palestinian people", the statement continued.

In fact, Netanyahu spoke in Washington of the "next step to win the war". From Hamas' point of view, it will also be necessary to be able to chalk up the plan as a victory for itself. Whether it will interpret the plan in this way is uncertain. It is possible that the Islamist organization already sees its survival as a victory. During an earlier ceasefire, Hamas had already celebrated the fact that it had forced Israel to stop its aggression.