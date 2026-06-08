Following an Israeli attack on the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, Iran has attacked Israel with several waves of missiles for the first time in two months.

This raises fears of renewed open conflict between the two countries. At the same time, the latest escalation also jeopardizes a possible agreement between Iran and the USA. Here are the most important questions and answers on the current situation:

Why have the Iranian attacks happened now?

Iran responded with its rocket salvos late Sunday evening to new attacks by Israel in the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday afternoon. The Israeli army had attacked "terrorist headquarters" of the militia in the suburbs known as Dahija, which are considered a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah. Prior to this, Hezbollah had again attacked northern Israel with rockets from Lebanon.

It was only on Thursday night that Israel and Lebanon, following US mediation, had actually agreed on a new attempt to implement the ceasefire in the conflict, which has so far been virtually ineffective. Hezbollah rejected the agreed conditions. Shortly afterwards, the militia launched new attacks.

Hezbollah is Iran's most important non-state ally. Israel is fighting Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon with ground troops, but also repeatedly flies air strikes in other parts of the country. Tehran had previously warned that further Israeli attacks on the greater Beirut area would be seen as a new escalation step in the regional confrontation.

What is the current situation?

According to Israeli media reports, Iran fired around ten waves of rockets at Israel. According to the army, all of the missiles were intercepted. Initially, there was talk of one casualty in Israel. According to media reports, Israel wanted to react harshly to the attacks. An Israeli military spokesperson said that Iran had made a "serious mistake" with the new missile attacks.

How is Donald Trump reacting to the attacks?

For US President Donald Trump, the new attacks represent a double setback. On the one hand, they hinder his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Lebanon and an Israeli-Lebanese rapprochement. Secondly, Tehran is also demanding a cessation of fighting in Lebanon in its negotiations with Washington to settle the Iran war.

Following the attacks, Trump initially refrained from making an official statement and - as in previous weeks - kept a conspicuously low profile. At the beginning of the Iran war, Trump had tried to exert vehement pressure on Tehran.

According to media reports, Trump wanted to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call after the missile attacks to ask him to refrain from retaliatory strikes against Tehran. The Israeli broadcaster Kan reported that Trump did not want Israel to respond to the attacks. "Israel has reacted enough," Trump told a correspondent for the broadcaster.

What does this mean for the peace negotiations between the USA and Iran?

Trump is likely still hoping to conclude a framework agreement with Tehran. According to Fox News, he said he would advise Iran to return to the negotiating table after firing its missiles and reach an agreement.

He told "Axios" that he was once again confident that an agreement could be reached in the near future: Washington and Tehran were on the way to a "good" agreement, he said. He did not want it to fail because of current events.

According to Fox News, he also indicated that the negotiations with Iran were heading towards a possible agreement. This could be reached "on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of next week", he said. However, critics question whether there has been any recent progress in the negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump regularly asserts this.

According to Israeli Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz, Trump is confronted with a particularly difficult strategic situation. "The options available to him are far from favorable, and he seems more willing to reach an agreement with Iran at almost any cost than risk sliding into a broader regional confrontation," he wrote on Platform X.