What began as a kindness for a neighbor almost ended fatally: Roland Lorenz from Berlin falls into a deep well shaft in Thailand - and only survives thanks to quick help.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 63-year-old pensioner from Berlin fell into a 20-meter-deep well shaft while mowing his lawn in Thailand.

He was trapped in the shaft for 40 minutes and feared for his life.

His neighbor heard his cries for help and alerted the rescue services, who were able to free him. Show more

Roland Lorenz from Berlin wanted to mow the grass for his neighbor in Thailand and found himself in a dangerous situation. The 63-year-old pensioner fell into a 20-metre deep well shaft, and Lorenz was stuck in the hole for 40 minutes.

German man saved from well shaft on Thursday after falling in while attempting to mow neglected groundhttps://t.co/qYVeGoduZ3 pic.twitter.com/LxUEiu4Vs8 — Thai Examiner (@ThaiExaminer) October 9, 2025

Fortunately, the neighbor heard his cries for help and called for professional assistance as quickly as possible. "I was very lucky. If my neighbor hadn't heard me, I probably wouldn't have survived that day," he tells Pattaya Mail.

Watch the video to see how the rescue operation went and how happy Lorenz is after the rescue.

