Fear of death Pensioner falls into 20-metre-deep hole in Thailand - and is trapped there for 40 minutes

Nicole Agostini

11.10.2025

What began as a kindness for a neighbor almost ended fatally: Roland Lorenz from Berlin falls into a deep well shaft in Thailand - and only survives thanks to quick help.

11.10.2025, 12:27

11.10.2025, 12:35

Roland Lorenz from Berlin wanted to mow the grass for his neighbor in Thailand and found himself in a dangerous situation. The 63-year-old pensioner fell into a 20-metre deep well shaft, and Lorenz was stuck in the hole for 40 minutes.

Fortunately, the neighbor heard his cries for help and called for professional assistance as quickly as possible. "I was very lucky. If my neighbor hadn't heard me, I probably wouldn't have survived that day," he tells Pattaya Mail.

Watch the video to see how the rescue operation went and how happy Lorenz is after the rescue.

