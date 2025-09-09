  1. Residential Customers
#07: Trump - that's not neutral Pentagon becomes War Department - finally someone says it

Philipp Dahm

9.9.2025

He wants to send "a message of victory": The US president is turning the Department of Defense into a Department of War. Washington wants to establish a "warrior ethos". Donald Trump is reminiscent of Charlie Sheen.

09.09.2025, 04:30

09.09.2025, 07:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Donald Trump has given the Department of Defense a second name: Department of War.
  • Trump announced this in a press conference on September 5, in which there were many exciting statements.
  • Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shows his poetic side.
Show more

This is our new format

  • With "Trump - that's not neutral", we are trying to put the geopolitical turning point into words, to understand, illuminate and categorize it.
Show more

Trump - that's not neutral

