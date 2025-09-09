He wants to send "a message of victory": The US president is turning the Department of Defense into a Department of War. Washington wants to establish a "warrior ethos". Donald Trump is reminiscent of Charlie Sheen.
- Donald Trump has given the Department of Defense a second name: Department of War.
- Trump announced this in a press conference on September 5, in which there were many exciting statements.
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shows his poetic side.
