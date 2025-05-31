US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers his speech during the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Anupam Nath/AP/dpa Keystone

The tone is getting rougher in the Indo-Pacific: according to US Defense Secretary Hegseth, China is openly planning to use military force against Taiwan. The USA does not want to be pushed aside - and is sending a clear signal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Secretary of Defense Hegseth sees China's manoeuvres as concrete preparations for a military attack on Taiwan by 2027 at the latest.

Hegseth emphasizes that the US will not be pushed out of the Indo-Pacific and is prepared to defend partners and allies against Chinese dominance.

The absence of Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun from the Shangri-La Dialogue is seen as a deliberate avoidance of dialogue with the USA. Show more

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has warned of a rapidly growing threat from China in the Indo-Pacific region. The USA is keeping a close eye on Beijing's "destabilizing actions", he emphasized during a speech at a security conference in Singapore - and spoke of "catastrophic consequences" in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

China counts the island republic as part of its territory, although the country has had a democratically elected government that is independent of Beijing for decades. The People's Republic wants to incorporate Taiwan and has already threatened to deploy the military if this does not work by peaceful means.

Is an invasion imminent?

Hegseth gave his speech on the second day of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in the Southeast Asian economic metropolis. Unlike last year, however, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun was absent this time. According to observers, Beijing deliberately avoided a possible meeting with Hegseth.

"China's army is practising for an emergency," explained the Pentagon chief. "We will not sugarcoat anything - the threat from China is real. And it could be imminent." It must be clear to everyone that Beijing is preparing to use military force to change the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. "We know that (Chinese President) Xi Jinping has instructed his military to be ready for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027."

"We will not be pushed out of the region"

China is striving to become the hegemonic power in Asia and to dominate and control the entire region, Hegseth continued. His country is not seeking a conflict "with communist China". "But we will not allow ourselves to be pushed out of this critical region. And we will not allow our allies and partners to be subordinated," he explained.

At the meeting in Singapore, hundreds of ministers, military leaders and experts from all over the world are discussing the current trouble spots and threats. At the opening on Friday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron warned against a global division caused by the superpowers USA and China. At the same time, he called for closer cooperation between Europe and Asia and spoke out in favor of a "coalition of independence" with universal values.