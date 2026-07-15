Pentagon Chief Hegseth has often emphasized discipline and fighting spirit in the military—now he wants to ensure his soldiers' effectiveness in other ways as well. Here's what that's all about.

During an unusual appearance last September, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth railed against “fat generals” in front of assembled military leaders.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you The U.S. Department of Defense plans to launch a program to monitor testosterone levels among soldiers—including women.

Defense Minister Pete Hegseth explained that this is necessary so that the troops can “perform at their absolute best.”

In the future, these examinations are to be conducted annually as part of the mandatory health checkups for soldiers aged 30 and older.

Younger service members can get tested voluntarily. Summary created with

Starting at age 30, soldiers in the U.S. will undergo testosterone testing. This will be part of an existing annual physical exam, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced in a video on the platform X. For soldiers under 30, the test is voluntary. Treatment will be recommended if a testosterone deficiency is detected, but it is not mandatory.

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Hegseth justified the measure by stating that the “individual soldier” would always be the United States’ most important tactical advantage. He spoke of a “sacred duty” to preserve this advantage. Therefore, Hegseth concluded, we must constantly seek new ways to optimize soldiers’ performance and long-term health. According to him, the tests are intended to ensure that they have “the right testosterone levels” to perform at their best. In this context, the Pentagon chief noted that testosterone levels often decline naturally with age.

Although women also produce testosterone, testosterone levels in men are about ten to twenty times higher. To date, there is no testosterone therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for women.

Hegseth Wants to Optimize "Natural Abilities"

Addressing the soldiers, Hegseth said, “This initiative is not about artificial enhancement, but about restoring and optimizing your natural abilities, (...), and ensuring that you have the biological foundation necessary to endure combat.”

Since taking office, the Pentagon chief has been pushing for changes in his department, which the U.S. government now refers to as the “War Department.” Time and again, Hegseth invokes a warrior ethos in the military—as well as the ideal image of a traditionally masculine fighter.

As defense minister, Hegseth projects a distinctly masculine image, thereby appealing to circles within the so-called “Manosphere” . He trains regularly with both male and female soldiers. Under his leadership, transgender people were barred from military service. He also questioned women’s suitability for ground combat units. On multiple occasions, Hegseth blocked the promotion of women to the ranks of general and admiral—even though high-level selection committees had previously chosen them.

New Fitness Standards

Last year, for example, he announced new fitness standards. He emphasized at the time that anyone who did not meet the “physical standards for combat positions required of men,” did not shave, or did not want to look professional should consider a new position or a new career.