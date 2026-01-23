The U.S. Department of Defense has released additional UFO files. They include new videos, photos, and historical documents related to previously unexplained flying objects—including particularly clear footage from the East China Sea.

Here's what it's all about The Pentagon has released a new batch of videos, photos, and documents related to unidentified flying objects.

Among other things, the exhibition features particularly clear images of a mysterious object over the East China Sea.

However, the U.S. government emphasizes that the files are not evidence of extraterrestrial life, but rather part of a transparency initiative. Summary created with

The U.S. is once again releasing previously classified documents on unidentified flying objects. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Defense released the fourth batch of documents as part of its “Pursue” transparency initiative. It includes dozens of new documents, photos, videos, and audio files related to so-called UAPs (“Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena”), which were previously mostly referred to as UFOs.

A video of a two-stage flying object recorded during a U.S. military mission over the East China Sea has attracted a great deal of attention. According to an investigative report from 2025, the object could not be definitively identified despite an analysis of the sensor data.

According to the Pentagon, these are some of the clearest images released to date as part of the project.

Documents date back to the 1940s

The documents that have now been released consist of a total of 40 files, including videos, images, audio files, and documents. They cover a period ranging from the late 1940s to the year 2025.

This photo is also said to show a UFO. Screenshot X

Among the historical documents is the minutes of a 1949 conference in Los Alamos. At that conference, military officials, scientists, representatives of the FBI, and officials from the Atomic Energy Commission discussed mysterious “green fireballs” that had been observed near sensitive nuclear facilities.

At the time, various explanations were considered—including meteors. According to the minutes, however, the astronomers involved pointed out that such a phenomenon had never before been observed in connection with meteorite impacts.

Even a “deformed balloon” is a mystery

The newly released files also include a report on a 2020 sighting over the Atlantic Ocean.

In it, observers describe the object as a “large, somewhat misshapen balloon.” The report was compiled as part of a routine U.S. Navy investigation into unauthorized objects in controlled airspace during military exercises.

As with many other cases, this sighting remains officially unexplained.

Trump Continues to Push for Publication

U.S. President Donald Trump had already announced months ago that he would have the UFO files released in stages. He cited the public’s keen interest in unidentified flying objects and possible extraterrestrial life as the reason for this.

The Pentagon has now announced that it will continue to release additional files. Due to the large volume of data, new documents, images, and videos will be released every few weeks.

Whether any of these will ever provide clear evidence of extraterrestrial life remains to be seen. So far, the Department of Defense has merely emphasized that numerous incidents still cannot be conclusively explained.