New pope to be elected People in Rome eagerly await smoke signals +++ Papal election has begun
Dominik Müller
7.5.2025
A new Pope will be elected in the Vatican from Wednesday. All developments in the ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The conclave with 135 cardinals from all over the world begins in the Sistine Chapel on May 7.
- There is no time limit for the conclave. The cardinals are shielded from the outside world during this time.
- As soon as two thirds of the cardinals agree on a name, the new pope is elected. The ballot papers are burned and a chemical is applied to them so that white smoke rises.
- Film tip stream now with blue Video: "Conclave" | Secret power games in the Vatican - a new pope is elected
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
19:16
People in Rome wait anxiously for smoke signals
The calm before the storm: thousands of people wait in front of St. Peter's Square for the smoke that could rise from 7 p.m. today. Has a new Pope already been elected, or do we still have to be patient?
-
5.45 pm
Papal election begins: first smoke expected around 7 p.m.
The first round of voting begins. Smoke is expected to rise from the newly installed chimney for the first time at around 7.00 pm. Practically everyone expects it to be black. It is extremely unlikely that there will be a new pope straight away. To ensure that the color is clearly visible, some chemicals are added when the ballot papers that produce the smoke are burned. Nevertheless, it is sometimes gray.
-
4.45 p.m.
Conclave begins
The world is now looking to Rome: after more than twelve years, a new pope is being elected. More than 130 cardinals from all over the world entered the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican for solemn chants to determine the successor to the late Pope Francis, strictly shielded from the public. However, the door is still open. Only when the Latin call "extra omnes" ("All out") is heard must all non-participants leave the chapel. Then the 133 cardinals are among themselves.
It may take some time before the 267th pope in two millennia of church history is announced. It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. However, this is not certain. Until then, the rest of the world will have to rely on smoke signals from the chimney on the roof of the chapel. Black means: no decision yet. White: there is a new pope.Cardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - GalleryCardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - Gallery
-
4.11 pm
Romans on pope election: "We are used to many foreigners"
blue News editor Samuel Walder spoke to a local in St. Peter's Square. Find out what he thinks of the papal election and the associated hype in the video.
-
2.08 pm
What happens today
The cardinals are still on their lunch break. The rest of today's program is as follows:
15.45: Drive to the Apostolic Palace.
16.30: Entry into the Sistine Chapel. Each cardinal must swear an oath of secrecy and promise to uphold the electoral rules.
5.30 p.m.: The first round of voting begins.
7 p.m.: Smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. The color depends on the outcome of the election: If a pope has already been elected, white smoke can be seen - otherwise it is black.
-
2 p.m.
blue News editor Samuel Walder: "Every person is checked twice"
blue News editor Samuel Walder follows the conclave directly from the Vatican. He perceives the atmosphere in St. Peter's Square as special: "Despite the huge crowd, almost everyone is behaving very considerately." Older people are helped through the crowds and space is made for them.
People had come from everywhere. "But most of the people I met were tourists and not explicitly there for the conclave." The many military and police officers were striking. They were constantly patrolling St. Peter's Square. "Entrances are guarded by several people at once." Every person who wants to enter the grounds is checked - twice.
-
12 noon
Priest: "I don't think we will have a long conclave"
The opening mass is over. The cardinals leave St. Peter's Basilica and return to the Santa Maria guest house for lunch at 12 noon.
Meanwhile, numerous onlookers are gathered in St. Peter's Square. blue News talks to a priest who works at the Vatican: "The conclave is a special moment. Not only for the people who come here to the Vatican, but also for the cardinals and the entire Vatican."
According to him, the cardinals have already had plenty of time to discuss and pray in the so-called pre-conclave. That's why he says: "I don't think we'll have a long conclave. But that is my personal opinion."
-
11.19 am
blue News on site
Editor Samuel Walder has traveled to the Vatican for blue News - and joins the conclave ticker with a first impression of St. Peter's Basilica.
-
10 a.m.
Mass begins at the start
Cardinals from all over the world have gathered in the Vatican for the last major mass before the election of the new Pope begins. The "Pro eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the election of the Roman Pontiff") service in St. Peter's Basilica will be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, the Italian Giovanni Battista Re.
You can follow the mass in the livestream above.
-
9.55 a.m.
These are the favorites for the papal election
The lists of possible successors to Francis have been getting longer by the day. These men are considered to have the best chances.The favorites in the 2025 papal electionThe favorites in the 2025 papal election
-
9.50 a.m.
Experts: Decision still this week
If, as expected, no agreement is reached today in the first round, voting will take place twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until the matter is decided. Most Vatican experts expect this to happen this week.
The Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who then gave himself the papal name Francis, was elected in 2013 after a day and a half, in the fifth ballot. He led the Catholic world church until his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.
-
9.30 a.m.
Nobody expects white smoke today
The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon - and then, in all probability, black smoke will rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the early evening. No one expects a new pontiff to be elected immediately.
Only with a two-thirds majority - i.e. at least 89 votes - will the smoke be white. That could take some time. When the time comes, it will be announced from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica: Habemus Papam (We have a Pope). Then the new head of the Church is revealed to the public.
Two and a half weeks after the death of Pope Francis, 133 cardinals from all over the world come together in the Sistine Chapel to decide on his successor without any external contact.
The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon. A decision is not yet expected. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the pontiff - the 267th pope in two millennia of church history.
There are 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. The media and bookmakers consider the current number two in the Catholic church state, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, to be the favorite. As the highest-ranking cardinal, the 70-year-old will also preside over the conclave. There are two cardinals from Switzerland.