Participants in the Pride march in Budapest cross the Elisabeth Bridge. Bild: Keystone

Despite a ban imposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, unprecedented numbers of people marched through Budapest in support of the rights of sexual minorities. The organizers spoke of 200,000 participants in the 30th Budapest Pride Parade.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A record number of people took part in the Pride parade in the Hungarian capital Budapest despite a police ban.

The organizers spoke of up to 200,000 participants on Saturday.

The people demonstrated for the rights of homosexuals and other sexual minorities - and at the same time made clear their rejection of Hungary's right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Show more

Media quoted a figure of at least 100,000. It was the largest Pride in 30 years and one of the most powerful rallies in Hungary's modern history.

The right-wing populist Orban had changed laws and the constitution as part of a homophobic campaign and had the event banned by the police on this basis.

A colorfully costumed participant in the Pride march cheers. Bild: Rudolf Karancsi/AP/dpa

Budapest's liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony had opposed the ban from the outset, declaring Pride the official celebration of the city of Budapest and challenging the showdown with Orban.

On Saturday, he and other opposition politicians led the colorful parade, which was dominated by rainbow and European flags. "You don't look like you've been banned," he shouted to the crowd in his speech. "You have given the pompous, hate-filled government power the finger."

Today, Budapest is all of us. Today, Budapest is the symbol of democracy, freedom, and civil rights.#Pride pic.twitter.com/lxmKvoSGF2 — Dario Nardella (@DarioNardella) June 28, 2025

The procession was joined by around 70 MEPs, including German Green MEP Daniel Freund and the mayors of several European cities. The EU Commissioner for Gender Equality, Hadja Lahbib, also took part.

Largest LBTGQ parade in 30 years

When Karacsony began to speak at the Danube Quay in front of the Technical University, people were still backing up to the Pest bridgehead of the Elisabeth Bridge, 1.6 kilometers away, as a reporter from the German Press Agency observed.

Hungarians stand with Ukraine!



Budapest's major speech today in front of hundreds of thousands of people on the "banned" PRIDE pic.twitter.com/I8UZvqxBnQ — SzabadonMagyarul 🇬🇧🇭🇺🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@SzabadonMagyar) June 28, 2025

The Pride parades stand up for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBTQ) people worldwide. They want to make their existence and their claim to equal rights visible. In Budapest, there were fewer trucks with queer performers and fewer participants in outlandish costumes than at the Prides in other major European cities.

"Preaching hate should stop"

At the same time, countless Hungarians who do not belong to a sexual minority themselves but are fed up with Orban's policy of marginalizing minorities joined in. For example, 33-year-old Kristof appeared wearing a shirt with the sentence "I want to be at home in my own country" embroidered on it, framed by Hungarian folk art ornaments. His girlfriend Kiki (30) explained: "This is our first time at Pride. We want this hatred against people who are different to stop." They themselves are not currently affected by it, Kristof added. "But we could be next."

Was wir hier tun, ist „illegal“, denn Orbán hat den Pride in Budapest verboten.



Aber Liebe lässt sich nicht verbieten. Deshalb sind wir heute hier – Abgeordnete, Bürger, Europäer.



Für Freiheit. Für Toleranz. Gegen Orbáns illiberales Europa. pic.twitter.com/bU3oGTbSj7 — Moritz Körner (@moritzkoerner) June 28, 2025

Up until the start of the parade, the sword of Damocles hung over the participants as they faced punishment for taking part in an "illegal" rally. Karacsony had removed the basis for a ban by "adopting" Pride as a celebration of the state of Budapest - municipal and state events are not subject to the Assembly Act in Hungary.

Nevertheless, the police leadership loyal to Orban had banned Pride. They referred to the Assembly Act, which was amended a few weeks ago and allows for the prohibition of demonstrations that undermine "child protection" - for example by making visible lifestyles and sexual behavior that do not conform to the supposed norm. A separate amendment to the constitution was intended to further safeguard the new law.

The "illegal" Budapest Pride March 2025 pic.twitter.com/SkCfRR9Neg — Bastian Brauns (@BastianBrauns) June 28, 2025

In the run-up to Pride, the Orban government threatened heavy fines and the organizers with prison. It was feared that the police would stop and report rally participants. However, as far as we know so far, this did not happen.

Large numbers of police officers and their vehicles could only be seen in the background and in side streets. The officers also prevented a small number of right-wing extremist counter-demonstrators from getting in the way of the procession. In his speech, Mayor Karacsony thanked the police for their correct actions.

Loss of face for head of government

Orban is under great pressure domestically. In former government insider Peter Magyar, he has an eloquent and more than equal challenger who could beat him in the next parliamentary elections in spring 2026. By toughening his homophobic stance, the right-wing populist may have hoped to gain popularity among a broader, more traditionalist population.

As recently as February, Orban had boldly announced that the Pride organizers could "save money and energy" this year and that there would be no Pride. The fact that the parade went off without a hitch despite the police ban, with a record turnout, is a bitter loss of face for him.

His challenger Magyar, who is aiming to win over as many conservative voters as possible from Orban, has so far kept a low profile on the Pride issue. In response to the successful parade, however, he did not hold back with scorn and derision for Orban: "With the attempted ban on today's event, he did not score a goal, but scored himself a mighty own goal," he wrote on his Facebook page.