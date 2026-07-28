A powerful earthquake in Japan has triggered numerous rescue operations. It caused damage to buildings, an explosion, and a train derailment. No abnormalities were detected at the nuclear power plants.

Aerial view of a destroyed shopping center in Kumamoto following the earthquake in Japan. Several people were trapped inside the destroyed building after the incident.

Here's what it's all about A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Japan, causing severe damage.

At least 50 people were injured, houses collapsed, and traffic was severely disrupted.

The tsunami warning has been lifted; there was no damage to nuclear power plants. Summary created with

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake in southwestern Japan left dozens injured and caused damage. The Japanese television network NHK reported that at least 50 people were injured in Kumamoto Prefecture, which was particularly hard hit, on the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

Roads and buildings were damaged. A temporary warning of a one-meter-high tsunami was lifted. Shortly after the initial tremor, strong aftershocks struck Kyushu.

Kumamoto had already been struck by another severe earthquake, measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale, ten years ago. Dozens of people were killed in that quake. Tens of thousands more had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters.

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In addition, there was severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle. According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, part of the castle's stone wall was damaged as a result of the aftershock, as seen in photographs.

Damaged houses and streets

According to preliminary reports from the prefectural police, about a dozen houses collapsed this time. According to NHK, there was also an explosion at a large shopping center in Kumamoto. Aerial footage from the broadcaster showed extensive damage to the building. Several people are reported to have been trapped inside. There were also reports of injuries.

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In addition, a freight train in the region derailed, according to a report by the Japanese news agency Kyodo this evening local time. The runways at Aso Kumamoto Airport have been closed until further notice.

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The fire department was receiving a steady stream of emergency calls, NHK reported. According to the report, about ten residents of a nursing home were among the injured. Residents who were in wheelchairs reportedly fell. However, there were no seriously injured people. “I was in the middle of doing office work when suddenly the building started swaying violently back and forth,” one of the nursing home employees was quoted as saying. “I clung to the desk, but the tremors were so strong that I couldn’t quite steady myself,” he said.

In addition, according to media reports, local authorities received reports of isolated fires. Power was cut off to approximately 48,000 households.

No Damage to Nuclear Facilities

However, Japanese media reported, citing the operators, that there were no irregularities at nuclear power plants caused by the strong tremor.

The epicenter was located in the Kumamoto region at a depth of 10 kilometers. Other areas were also shaken. NHK reported that several sections of highways in Kyushu—primarily in Kumamoto Prefecture—had been closed. In addition, high-speed and local train service was suspended.

The earthquake occurred during a period of extremely humid summer heat. The Ministry of the Environment in Tokyo urged people to seek out cool places during evacuations, to drink plenty of fluids and consume enough salt, and to protect themselves from possible heatstroke. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed her ministries to immediately implement necessary emergency measures on the ground.

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