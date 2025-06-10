7.17 a.m.

The act of violence at a school in Graz has caused consternation in Austria. Kathrin Sevecke, an expert in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Medical University of Innsbruck, has investigated similar cases in the past.

In an interview with SRF, she explains that perpetrators often exhibit a so-called threefold typology. According to Sevecke, feelings of hatred, discrimination and injustice, which can build up over days, play a central role. "The other factor is that there has often been a psychiatric illness beforehand." The third factor is the relatively easy availability of weapons.

Austria mourns those killed in the Graz shooting rampage Heinz-Peter Bader/AP/dpa

Schools are often the focus of such attacks because they are central places for young people, similar to workplaces for adults. "But school is also a place of social interaction, where negative feelings often arise," Sevecke is quoted as saying.