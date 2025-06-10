11.12 a.m.

It was only by chance that 17-year-old Jakob was not sitting in the room where the perpetrator killed his classmates on Tuesday. Jakob's class - class 6a - had swapped rooms with class 5 shortly beforehand, as reported by Bild.

"At the beginning, I heard a bang about 15 times," Jakob, who has autism and goes to class with a school assistant, is quoted as saying. At the time, he was two floors below the affected class, "because we had swapped rooms with the others at short notice". At first, his class thought that firecrackers had been set off in the schoolyard.

It was only when a classmate returned from the toilet and reported hearing gunshots that they learned the shocking reality.

A police officer guards the entrance to the school where a former pupil had opened fire the day before. Keystone

Jakob's mother was informed by the school assistant shortly after 10 a.m.: "She shouted into the phone: 'There's shooting at school! There's shooting at school! Come here immediately!"

It felt like days until she finally found Jakob unharmed. "I couldn't imagine what it would be like if Jacob wasn't standing there now. I have to be so grateful to the good Lord that he just happened not to be in that classroom."