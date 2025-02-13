A car drove into a crowd of people in Munich. Several people were injured Peter Kneffel/dpa

On Thursday morning, a car drove into a crowd of people. Several people were seriously injured. An overview.

What happened?

A car drove into a group of people at Stiglmaierplatz in Munich on Thursday morning at 10.30 am. According to the police, several people were injured.

The vehicle is said to have driven from Dachauerstrasse at the corner of Seidlstrasse - near the main railway station - into the demonstration procession of a Verdi trade union rally. It was driving behind the group and a police car, then overtook it, accelerated and drove into the back of the group, a police spokesman said.

The driver was arrested at the scene. He poses no further danger.

The police confirmed the incident, but the background is still unclear. Investigations are in full swing to establish the cause of the incident. The vehicle involved is believed to be a Mini Cooper.

Who is the perpetrator?

The driver of the car is said to be a 24-year-old Afghan. According to Der Spiegel, his name is said to be Farhad N.

N. is said to have been born in Kabul in 2001. He came to Germany at the end of 2016, according to Der Spiegel. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees rejected his asylum application. The Afghan was later granted so-called toleration, which suspends his deportation. N. was last registered in Munich. According to "Spiegel" information, he allegedly posted Islamist posts before the crime.

According to the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the man was known to the police for violations of the Narcotics Act and shoplifting. According to information from ARD terrorism expert Michael Götschenberg, he was also required to leave the country, writes Tagesschau. He was not previously known to the security authorities as an extremist.

Are there any casualties?

The police spoke of 28 people injured, some of them seriously. Among them were two children.

As reported by the "Merkur", a two-year-old child is said to have received emergency treatment in the shock room of the Hauner Children's Hospital. His life is in danger and it is currently not clear whether he can be saved. Another child is also undergoing emergency surgery at the Dritter Orden Children's Hospital.

The emergency services have not yet been able to provide any information about possible fatalities.

Is this an attack?

Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU) assumes that the incident was an attack. "It is probably an attack," said Söder in an initial statement at the scene of the incident.

The background is still unclear. The investigation is currently in full swing.

According to the information provided, the security authorities are not currently assuming a connection with the Munich Security Conference, which is due to start on Friday and is expected to be attended by numerous high-ranking politicians.

There are "indications of an extremist background", a spokesperson told Der Spiegel.

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Hermann (CSU) explained to the "Merkur" that it was apparently not a targeted attack: "At the moment, we are assuming that the victims of this Verdi demonstration were affected by chance," said Herrmann. Nevertheless, the incident is being intensively investigated.

The reactions

ver.di: The trade union ver.di has expressed its "deep dismay and shock" at the suspected attack on its demonstration. ver.di chairman Frank Werneke said in Berlin that it was a "difficult moment for all colleagues".

Werneke explained that the trade unions "stand for solidarity, especially in such a dark hour". Ver.di announced that it would await the police investigation.

Olaf Scholz: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was deeply shocked by the latest incident in Munich. In an interview with the Münchner Merkur newspaper, he said: "It is terrible what happened in Munich."

Although the exact background is still unclear, Scholz emphasized the need for decisive measures should it be an attack: "If it was an attack, we must take consistent action against possible perpetrators with all means of justice."

Robert Habeck: Green candidate for chancellor Robert Habeck also reacted with dismay to the suspected attack in Munich. The Vice-Chancellor spoke of the terrible news from Munich on Platform X. "I am horrified by this senseless act." It is important that the background is now clarified quickly.

Alice Weidel: In her post on X, Alice Weidel writes: "I offer my full condolences to the victims and their families." And she adds: "Is this supposed to go on forever?" As an AfD politician, she advocates regulated migration in Germany.

Dieter Reiter: Munich's Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter said that children were among the injured. "I am deeply shocked", said Reiter. "My thoughts are with the injured".

Reinhard Marx: Cardinal Reinhard Marx said: "I am shocked and devastated by this terrible incident in which people were victims of indiscriminate violence in public spaces."

Heidi Reichinnek: The chairwoman of the Die Linke group also commented on the suspected attack on X: "My thoughts are with the victims and their families and I hope that the injured recover quickly and fully."

Friedrich Merz: CDU chairman Friedrich Merz comments on X. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families." "Terrible news" came from Munich.

He went on to write: "The safety of the people in Germany will be our top priority."