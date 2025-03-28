Some experts believe that the photo with Pikachu is not authentic. It is said to have been created using artificial intelligence. Bild: X/Journalist

During the protests against the arrest of Erdogan opponent Ekrem Imamoğlu, a demonstrator in a Pikachu costume becomes the figurehead of the movement. What is behind this?

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tens of thousands take to the streets in Turkey over the arrest of opposition politician Ekrem İmamoğlu.

A participant dressed as the Pokémon character Pikachu mingles with the protesters.

He has since become a symbolic image of the current wave of protests. Show more

The arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Turkey has triggered a wave of protests across the country. In Istanbul alone, around 300,000 protesters took to the streets last Friday.

A few days ago, a creative demonstrator in a Pikachu costume mingled with the participants in Antalya. A young man appears to be wearing the costume. Videos on social media show the Pikachu figure confronting water cannons.

Since then, the costumed demonstrator has appeared in the streets time and again. One clip shows the conspicuously bloated demonstrator in his costume fleeing from the police with other protesters.

Pretty sure Turkish Pikachu is the most famous protester in the world right now.pic.twitter.com/zuaBYL3HYT — Daily Turkic (@DailyTurkic) March 27, 2025

The person in the Pikachu costume has become a real star for the Turkish protest movement. No matter where Pikachu appears, he is sure to attract attention. People gather around him everywhere. He is cheered and celebrated, everyone wants to take a photo with the yellow figure.

A wave of protest sweeps through Turkey

Imamoglu was arrested last week along with dozens of other people, just a few days before his planned nomination as the presidential candidate of the largest opposition party, the CHP. Imamoglu is accused of terrorism and corruption in two trials.

Opposition members and observers accuse the government of wanting to eliminate a political rival with its action against Imamoglu. Despite a ban on demonstrations, his arrest has sparked major protests in the country, which have already lasted several days.