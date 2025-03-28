A few days ago, a creative demonstrator in a Pikachu costume mingled with the participants in Antalya. A young man appears to be wearing the costume. Videos on social media show the Pikachu figure confronting water cannons.
The person in the Pikachu costume has become a real star for the Turkish protest movement. No matter where Pikachu appears, he is sure to attract attention. People gather around him everywhere. He is cheered and celebrated, everyone wants to take a photo with the yellow figure.
A wave of protest sweeps through Turkey
Imamoglu was arrested last week along with dozens of other people, just a few days before his planned nomination as the presidential candidate of the largest opposition party, the CHP. Imamoglu is accused of terrorism and corruption in two trials.
Opposition members and observers accuse the government of wanting to eliminate a political rival with its action against Imamoglu. Despite a ban on demonstrations, his arrest has sparked major protests in the country, which have already lasted several days.