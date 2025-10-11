Trump has the heart and vascular system of a 65-year-old, says his personal physician. dpa

Despite speculation about his state of health: Donald Trump's doctors attest to the US President's excellent test results. They say that the 79-year-old's biological age is not noticeable.

According to his personal physician, US President Donald Trump is not only in excellent health, but in much better shape than his age would suggest. After a scheduled medical examination at the Walter Reed military hospital near the capital Washington, physician Sean Barbabella concluded that Trump has the heart and vascular system of a 65-year-old - although the president is 79 years old.

According to Barbabella's final report, which was published by the White House, experts from various disciplines had subjected Trump to a comprehensive health check. The result: "President Trump continues to enjoy excellent health."

The Republican is certified as having exceptionally good laboratory values and a "strong physical capacity". Metabolism, blood values, heart and lung function are inconspicuous, and the personal physician also had nothing to complain about neurologically in his report. As President, Trump was fully capable of "completing his demanding daily workload". He had also received several vaccinations in preparation for upcoming trips abroad, including a booster vaccination against coronavirus.

In the USA, one of the peculiarities of the political business is that presidents regularly provide public information about their state of health - not because it is required by law, but because it has developed into a ritual over the years that hardly any office holder can avoid. Trump, who once described himself as a "mentally very stable genius", is no exception.

Speculation about bruises on his hands

In recent months, there has been repeated speculation about his state of health as images of bruises on his hands and swollen-looking legs - some of which were apparently covered in make-up - made the rounds online. Trump explained the bruises with frequent handshakes, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also cited the use of blood-thinning medication as the cause.

In July, the White House announced that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency - a harmless disease of the leg veins that occurs mainly in older people.

The health checks of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden (82) in particular had always attracted some attention, as there were major doubts about the Democrat's mental fitness at the end of his term of office. Due to the increasingly fierce headwinds, Biden withdrew from the race for the White House just months before the 2024 presidential election. In January of this year, Trump - still 78 at the time - went down in history as the oldest president in the United States when he took office.